GALENA, Ill. — Several years after extending a local trail to help users connect to a statewide one, Jo Daviess County officials hope to make the connection easier to navigate.
Blackhawk Hills Regional Council and many other area organizations, municipalities and counties will work with the National Park Service Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program to plan the potential extension of the Great River Trail from Savanna to Galena.
Trail users technically have been able to access the Great River Trail from Galena since 2019, when the city extended the Galena River Trail to Aiken, several miles south of Galena. From this extension, users can navigate South River Road and several other roads included in the statewide Grand Illinois Trail to connect to the Great River Trail, which runs from Savanna to the Quad Cities.
Daniel Payette, executive director of Blackhawk Hills Regional Council, said while it’s possible to make the connection, there are no signs to guide cyclists as they travel the approximately 30 miles from Galena to Savanna.
“If John or Jane Doe were riding the trail, unless they had the paper with the guidance on it, it’s not clear that there’s any connections between Savanna and Galena,” he said. “... There’s no actual infrastructure or trail signs that say where to go and what to do.”
According to a press release from Blackhawk Hills, the planning process will involve “developing conceptual renderings and landscape architecture designs for potential trail corridors.” Payette said the process will take about a year to complete, and stakeholders will consider several options, from constructing a new trail to erecting signage.
“The more infrastructure you have for a bike rider that separates them from a road ... the more convenient, safer and comfortable it is,” he said. “But a sign can do a lot, too, even to make (drivers) aware and make bicyclists confident that they’re in the right place.”
Galena City Administrator Mark Moran said city officials are largely pleased with their success in extending the Galena River Trail to Aiken.
“A lot of our trail users are happy that our trail has been extended to Aiken,” he said. “They feel like the access to Chestnut Mountain (Resort) … is kind of the destination.”
However, Moran added that the city is certainly excited by the prospect of further connecting the two trails.
“We obviously support any connectivity we can get with Savanna and that fully developed trail system from there going south,” he said. “The better connected (the trails) are, the better our region and our small cities become as destinations for recreation and leisure travel.”