David “Dave” Spahn measured success by his own standards.
The lifelong Dubuque resident didn’t care much about money or fame, choosing instead to put that energy into friends, family and the broader Dubuque community. For Dave, a job well done was one done in service of others.
“(Dave) was a total gentleman, just a real peach of a guy,” said longtime friend Karl Behning. “He had a way of living his life where he chose to do things because they stood for his standards of what he wanted to do.”
Dave died July 21 at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. He was 77.
He was born June 25, 1946, in Dubuque as the only child of Carl and Colette (Knopp) Spahn. As a kid, he told his parents he wanted to be a traveler when he grew up so he could meet new people and hear about their lives.
Dave graduated from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1964 and continued his education at Loras College in Dubuque. He had an innately and eternally curious mind, which led him down myriad academic rabbit holes.
“He was just the smartest guy in our class,” recalled Tom Howe, one of Dave’s former classmates. “He changed majors the second semester of his junior year, and (by the end of the year) outscored the guy who was considered brilliant in that program.”
While at Loras, Dave began to volunteer with Area Residential Care in Dubuque, a then-newly formed agency working to help people with intellectual disabilities achieve their highest quality of life.
He later took a job with ARC in 1971 as a direct support professional and went on to spend over 50 years at the organization. Over time, Dave gained the moniker “Mr. ARC” for his fervent support of the agency’s mission.
He developed an early knack for working with ARC consumers to address issues large and small. He was patient, but direct, and he treated people of all ability levels with the same level of respect and regard.
“Dave treated (people at ARC) the same way he treated everyone else — as a unique human being and an important person,” reflected longtime friend and co-worker Jamie Brown. “He could have made a lot more money doing something else, but it wasn’t about that for him.”
Dave was an early proponent of the client-centered approach to psychology that was pioneered by psychologist Carl Rogers. As a result, he was a firm believer in ARC clients’ abilities to play a role in determining and dictating their own needs.
He frequently attended workshops or conferences on client-centered psychology in Chicago or Georgia, never tiring of discussing the topic with other similarly interested individuals. He then brought back what he learned to his role at ARC.
“I am happy that I was able to make my living doing something that was worthwhile per my own value system,” Dave once reflected to a friend.
Dave never married or had biological children, but he became something of a father figure to many within the walls of ARC and beyond. He treated friendships as lifelong investments, and he regularly checked in with those he cared about.
“He was just always there,” said Susannah Cunningham, one such de-facto daughter. “He really adopted us like family. … He walked me down the aisle at my wedding, and he once carried me up two flights of stairs when I broke my leg.”
Outside of work, Dave filled his social calendar by chance. When he felt particularly chatty, he would stop in a local deli or coffee shop and simply wait for someone he knew to walk in — which never took long.
He was a particularly frequent visitor at the deli at the Asbury Plaza Hy-Vee, but the habit made him a bona fide regular at several other local establishments, too. He would chat with people as they walked in, greeting old acquaintances or making new ones.
“He became a kind of fixture in places,” said Della Tracy, Susannah’s mother and a longtime companion of Dave’s. “Even if they didn’t know his name, a lot of people knew his face from seeing him around.”
Dave also enjoyed visiting local casinos, and he was an avid boxing fan. He would put matches or reruns on the television at ARC, watching the competitions with consumers and providing his personal commentary.
He also attended several in-person matches over the years, including one where Muhammad Ali gave Dave a towel Ali had hung around his neck after the match. Dave held onto that memento, keeping it alongside the ticket stubs from the event.
Dave’s health began to decline in the past few years, eventually pushing him to retire from ARC. He then spent his free time reminiscing with friends or playfully pestering former co-workers for updates on ARC.
He eventually moved into Ahva Living of East Dubuque, Ill., after a stroke, where he made fast friends with other residents and looked forward to frequent visits from loved ones that continued until his final days.
“He really embodied love for everyone,” Susannah said. “He loved everyone no matter their ability, no matter their handicap. Anybody could be family.”