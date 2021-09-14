A Dubuque venue has confirmed the date of an upcoming hip-hop show while announcing an additional support act.

Headliners Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be joined by support acts Lil’ Flip and Do or Die at the concert that begins at 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at Five Flags Center.

A press release from the venue states that Lil’ Flip has been added to the show’s lineup.

Texas-based artist Lil’ Flip reached No. 2 on the pop singles chart with “Sunshine,” featuring Lea, in 2004.

Tickets are on sale at the Five Flags Center box office and at FiveFlagsCenter.com and Ticketmaster.

