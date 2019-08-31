PEOSTA, Iowa — A new park and developing a plan for infrastructure updates are among the top priorities for City of Peosta leaders.
City Council members this week approved the 2019 goal-setting report. The document outlines the various projects city leaders have deemed fit to pursue over the next two years.
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said the report is based on feedback from city officials and residents.
“We quite often just react to issues as they are coming at us,” Baethke said. “We really are trying to get ahead of them and determine where we want to allocate resources.”
Atop the list of city priorities is development of a new park.
“Parks are really important to the residents,” said Council Member Karen Lyons. “We’d like to get some more land that could be a park.”
Mayor Larry Mescher said many residents have asked for construction of a city pool. While a pool is financially unfeasible, the new park could have some sort of water feature, he said.
“We don’t see a pool as something that is feasible, but we’re looking into somewhere where we can put in a splash pad,” Mescher said. “We are just kind of in the first stages of trying to figure out where we can go.”
Baethke said city staff are looking into some parcels where a new park could be placed, but she declined to disclose where those properties are located.
She said a new park could include new baseball fields and soccer fields.
Also at the top of the list is the completion of a capital improvements and street replacement plan. Baethke said the plan would help prioritize infrastructure projects going forward.
Lyons hopes to see the development of additional turning lanes, upgraded street surfaces and the eventual construction of an interchange at the intersection of Thunder Hills Road and U.S. 20.
“I think that would really change the face of the city,” Lyons said. “We need to get some infrastructure taken care of.”
Other priorities include adopting a tax- increment financing policy, increasing communication with the public through open forums and conducting a space study at City Hall to see whether additional space is needed.
Baethke said not all projects will be completed in two years, but the list will be reviewed and revised in 2021.
For now, council members have some direction to help tackle as many of those projects as possible.
“We’ve planned a framework of where we want to go,” Baethke said. “Right now, we just need to focus on what we can get done.”