When Hieu Nguyen and Siti Hajar Binti Mohammad told their friends and family they were going to visit the United States a month ago, they were told to be careful.
From their homes in Southeast Asia, much of the news they heard about the U.S. involved violent crime and shootings, but when they arrived in Dubuque, they discovered a community that was much more peaceful and kind than they had anticipated.
“This version of America that we are in is very welcoming and warm,” Nguyen said. “I think that the news I read about America is not a fair representation of what everywhere in America is.”
For the past three weeks, Nguyen and Mohammad have lived in Dubuque to learn about the city’s ongoing programs to promote sustainability and combat climate change as a part of the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative Professional Fellows Program. The two will remain in Dubuque for another week before departing.
The city has participated in the program since 2011.
“We have said yes to the program every year,” said Assistant City Manager Cori Burbach. “We get to host and always our fellows learn a lot, and our staff and partners learn just as much from the experience.”
The impacts of climate change predicted by scientists will affect the globe, but they will be particularly felt in the coastal countries of Southeast Asia. Nguyen owns a coffee business in Vietnam, while Mohammad is a research officer for sustainability and climate change resilience in Malaysia. Both countries are considered to be at considerable threat from climate change, including loss of land due to rising sea levels and a higher average number of tropical storms.
For both of them, their time spent in Dubuque is seen as a way to learn about successful sustainability practices in order to bring those lessons back home.
“I’m impressed with the initiatives in Dubuque,” Mohammad said. “The big picture of sustainability is all about how we have to work together.”
Nguyen, who also works with nongovernmental organizations, schools and businesses to promote sustainability, said he is most impressed by Dubuque’s large network of sustainability advocates, made up of government officials, businesses, nonprofits and private citizens. It’s a level of collaborative engagement that he hopes can be adopted in Vietnam.
“It’s very important that we act quickly to build a society and economic system that allows Vietnam to keep growing as an economy while avoiding the potential risks and dangers of climate change,” Nguyen said. “What we want to do is follow the footsteps of more developed countries.”
While the two have learned much about sustainability in the past three weeks, the trip has been a culturally educational experience as well.
Mohammad said the quiet and quaint community of Dubuque is a far cry from her bustling home of Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia and a city of 1.8 million residents. Things are more quiet here and food portions are significantly larger, but more than anything, she enjoys the friendliness of Dubuque residents.
“When I came to Dubuque, it changed my perspective of American people,” Mohammad said. “All the people in Dubuque are very friendly. I feel safe and secure here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.