Victor de Lima Tosi moved to Dubuque last spring to play soccer at Clarke University.
A college transfer, the 21-year-old junior from Franca, Brazil, is one of the many international students the institution has recruited through its athletic program.
“The beginning was very hard, difficult because of the language,” Tosi said. “Nowadays, (it is) way better.”
More than 30 coaches have gone to great lengths to market the university’s athletic programs to community colleges and foster connections in high schools abroad. Clarke has observed a consequent increase in applications.
From the fall of 2020 through Jan. 31, the university received 165 international submissions, up from 120 in 2019-2020.
“I think this (COVID-19) pandemic, the silver lining, is that it had all of us scratching our heads in leadership … about what can we be doing so that we don’t feel the repercussions of the pandemic when it comes to our enrollment numbers,” said Ali Boyd, director of enrollment. “Let’s provide great customer service. Let’s have that personalized approach. That’s just what we’ve done.”
Colleges across the country have observed similar trends, particularly larger and more selective institutions.
The number of international applicants applying using the Common Application, a widely used college admissions form, increased 9% during the 2020-2021 college application cycle compared to the year prior.
Countries demonstrating significant growth in applicants included Brazil, Canada, India, Pakistan and the United Kingdom.
Such a trend comes as welcome news to universities, where admissions officers hope to see enrollment increase as COVID-19 vaccinations accelerate, borders reopen and a new U.S. presidential administration eases travel and visa restrictions imposed by now-former President Donald Trump.
“Once the pandemic has pushed through a little bit, our goal is to certainly increase the number of international students attending,” said Kari Hill, executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion at University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Enrollment of international students within the U.S. began to decline in the 2016-2017 academic year, reversing a decadeslong trend of steady growth, according to a report from Institute of International Education and U.S. Department of State.
Enrollment dipped from 903,000 students that year to 852,000 in 2019-2020 and declined an additional 16% in the fall of 2020.
In the tri-state region, shrinking student bodies at most colleges predated the pandemic.
From the fall of 2015 to the fall of 2020, enrollment was down by 20.5% at Clarke, 19.8% at UW-P and 8.1% at Loras College.
Only the University of Dubuque had a positive five-year trend, with a 1.4% increase. However, enrollment at UD in the fall was down 2.5% compared to one year prior.
International students, who often pay higher tuition rates, represent a vital source of revenue for colleges, especially those that saw revenue declines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UW-P charges international students $16,774, more than twice the amount Wisconsin residents pay. The university has seen its international applicant volume decline from 57 to 45 in the past year.
But the institution attaches more value to having an international student body than merely an addition to its budget.
“For our current students, having international students on our campus exposes them to a variety of different cultures and thinking and learning about other places in the world,” Hill said.
Loras College also saw international applicants decline in the past year — from 55 to 45.
Admissions Director Kyle Klapatauskas said the trend is not ringing alarms. He attributes it to the cancellation of college recruitment events during the pandemic and the hurdles that prospective students faced when trying to obtain visas.
“I do anticipate it is going to get better,” Klapatauskas said. “People are going to be traveling more.”
University of Dubuque declined to provide application figures for this article. A spokesperson stated that student enrollment data presents “a clearer picture of our students versus college applications.”
Meanwhile, Dubuque-area community colleges enroll virtually no international students.