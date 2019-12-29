Dubuque police have charged a person with attempted murder in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting at a local residence.
Earnest J. Hunt Jr., 18, of 30 E. 15th St., was arrested Dec. 25 on drug charges while police were investigating the shooting. Police on Saturday announced additional charges of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, two counts of going armed with intent and two counts of carrying weapons.
If convicted on all charges, Hunt could face up to 49 years in prison.
Online court records don’t yet provide details of the charges, but a press release from Dubuque police describes the incident.
Police responded to 515 Almond St. at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, to investigate a report of gunfire. The residence had been shot at least four times, according to the release.
No one was injured, but the building was occupied by a mother and her two children at the time of the shooting, police said.
Police eventually spoke with Devin M. Mitchell, 19, who told authorities he was near the Almond Street residence on Dec. 24 when somebody started shooting at him. He ran to the home, which is occupied by his girlfriend.
Mitchell allegedly told authorities that Hunt then called him via video chat. Hunt wanted Mitchell to come outside, Mitchell told police.
About 30 minutes after Mitchell failed to answer a follow-up call from Hunt, the house was fired upon, according to the release.
Hunt was observed on city surveillance cameras near the residence before and after the shooting. He also allegedly bragged about committing the shooting.
It’s the third incident in less than one week in which Hunt was charged with at least one felony.
He also faces charges for nearly striking an officer with his vehicle on Dec. 21, according to court documents. Then on Dec. 25, he was arrested for allegedly possessing cocaine.