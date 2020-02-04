Problems with a mobile app forced a delay in reporting the results of the Iowa caucuses Monday night until after the Telegraph Herald went to press.
An Iowa Democratic Party official pointed to “quality control” as the source of the delays. The party also said the delay was not caused by a “hack or an intrusion.”
But other officials blamed technology. Des Moines County Democratic Chairman Tom Courtney said he heard that in precincts across his county, including his own, a mobile app created for caucus organizers to report results to the party was “a mess.”
Precinct leaders were instead calling in their results to the Democratic Party headquarters, and “they weren’t answering the phones in Des Moines” because they were mobbed with calls, Courtney speculated.
The slowdown came as the party attempted to report more data about the caucus than in years past — promising to release both a headcount of each candidates’ supporters and the delegate winners from each site.
“The integrity of the results is paramount,” Iowa Democratic Party spokeswoman Mandy McClure said in a statement at about 11 p.m. “We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time. What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.”
Options divide Democrats
About 180 Dubuque Democrats packed the upper-floor gymnasium at Eisenhower Elementary School on Monday night.
The debate over which candidate was best suited to take on Trump divided even families.
Greg Orwoll came to caucus for Sanders. His wife, Shirley Davis-Orwoll, preferred Buttigieg or Biden, she said as they waited for the proceedings to begin.
“This happened at the last election, too,” Greg said. “I was hoping we might agree this time around.”
But they both cared most about seeing Trump lose in November.
“I’m supporting a ham sandwich on rye bread if it’s against Trump,” Greg said.
Bob Herbst said he wanted to see a woman elected president. He previously was a supporter of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, of California, but her departure from the race left him in search of other options.
Ultimately, he landed on Warren, who cleared the viability threshold.
“I think it’s time for a woman to be in the White House,” Herbst said. “That is what I care about most.”
In the first alignment, the Buttigieg and Sanders camps easily met the 15% threshold. That meant they were guaranteed to receive at least one delegate.
Supporters of candidates who failed to become viable in the first count — at Eisenhower, that included U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota — then had a chance to lure supporters of other nonviable candidates to their cause.
Klobuchar needed just two more attendees to hit that viability threshold. Ultimately, her camp succeeded, poaching a few participants who initially supported entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who also was not viable initially.
In the end, Buttigieg managed to garner the most backers at the site, with 42. Behind him was Sanders with 40, Warren with 39, and Biden and Klobuchar with 30 votes each.
Buttigieg, Sanders and Warren were all awarded two delegates. With three delegates remaining, Biden and Klobuchar each were given one. The final was decided via coin toss and went to Biden.
‘A house divided’
After months of debates on the campaign trail and division in Washington, D.C., caucus night at Hempstead High School in Dubuque was an even-tempered affair.
Two hundred and six people arrived in spurts of five or 10 between 6 and 7 p.m. There was never a line that matched what volunteers had prepared for.
The decisions for several Democratic caucusgoers at Hempstead High School Monday night came down to one key factor: family.
It was another generation who eventually solidified Lisa McGovern’s first choice. She arrived at Hempstead noncommitted and undecided, then sought some last-minute guidance
“Right before I got in here, I called my parents,” she said.
Her parents are lifelong Republicans.
“I asked, ‘Who would you most likely not hate being under?’” McGovern said. “I need to have a country where we can be together. Being at odds with my family, being at odds with my friends has been too rough. I need someone who Republicans won’t hate. We have to be done with the hate.”
Her parents’ answer placed her in Klobuchar’s section of seats.
Meanwhile, Cheri and Mike Loveless were sitting together at the top of Biden’s section before the clock struck 7 p.m. but were truly “a house divided.”
Cheri backed Biden due to his not drifting too far left for her.
“I am a conservative person, but after what we’ve endured the last three years, I am looking for a change,” she said. “I need someone I can be proud of and trust.”
When the bell rang, Mike walked down the bleachers to the section for Tom Steyer. When he proved unviable, though, he joined his wife again with Biden.
“We’ve got to stay under the same roof,” he said.
Cherie Martin recently moved to Iowa from California and was excited to take part in the famous Iowa caucuses this year. But, over the months ahead of caucus night, only one candidate really spoke to her — Yang.
“We like the fact that he actually researches before he makes policies and statements,” she said.
When only nine people sat in the section of Hempstead’s bleachers labeled for her candidate, he was not viable. And, despite being approached by representatives of each viable candidate, as well as Klobuchar’s backers, she left without joining up.
Ultimately at Hempstead, Biden had 59 backers and earned four delegates. Buttigieg’s 53 earned him three delegates, and Sanders’s 42 backers earned him three delegates. Warren received two delegates because of her 34 supporters.
Spurred to commit
Dubuque resident Richard Leibfried never felt compelled to commit fully to one political party over the other.
But, at least for Monday night, the lifelong independent voter took the plunge. He made his way to the UAW Local 94 Hall on Central Avenue in Dubuque to caucus for a Democratic candidate for president.
Talking before the caucus started at his site, Leibfried gave a simple answer when asked why he finally felt compelled to participate in the highly partisan process.
“Trump,” he said.
Leibfried said he was leaning toward Klobuchar.
“I think she’s believable, I think she’s got a lot of common sense, and I think she’s honest,” he said.
Also at the hall, Brandy and Casey Welter participated in their first caucus as well. Both have been politically active in the past, but this was the first year they felt compelled to get involved so early in the process.
“I just feel like it’s becoming more important,” said Brandy. “We’re very against Donald Trump, so we want to be a little more involved and make sure that our vote is heard.”
Both pledged to support Buttigieg.
Experience matters
Back at the UAW hall, Lynda Jelinek was participating in her third caucus. For her, Biden was the clear choice.
“We need repairs more than anything else,” she said. “And he’s got the experience as far as being able to talk and negotiate with Republicans and also all over the world.”
Abi Gutierrez participated in her first caucus, joining about 100 at Prescott Elementary School. She also commented on the importance of experience in her support of Sanders.
“He’s always stayed consistent to what he has believed since the beginning,” she said. “I can’t say that about a lot of politicians.”
Jelinek said much has been made nationally of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation primary status. Detractors have questioned the wisdom of giving so much political weight to a state that is demographically homogeneous.
However, that’s an unfair depiction of Iowa, Jelinek said. The state is a mix of urban and rural communities, and prospective voters vary in background as well, she said.
“We have rich people. We have the working poor. We have people in the middle,” said Jelinek. “And all of these small towns, that’s what you’re going to find.”