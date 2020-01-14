A group of Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School students today brought together a pair of agencies in an effort to fight poverty.
Members of one of the school's FIRST Lego League teams organized a job fair at the Dubuque Rescue Mission, bringing in a representative from Sedona Staffing Services to help connect job-seekers with employment opportunities.
"It's nice knowing that we've helped some people out by setting all this up," said Madelyn Mullen, an eighth grader.
The project challenged students to learn about issues of poverty locally and to come up with an innovative way to tackle it, said Rick Hefel, a Mazzuchelli teacher who coaches Lego League.
"It's awesome, because it's not typical school," he said. "The kids are in charge of it. ... Can you think of a bigger social issue (to work on) than this?"