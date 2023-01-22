HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin School District officials will ask voters this spring to approve a $4 million referendum to maintain operations in the face of what district officials are calling an impending “funding cliff.”

The district school board voted to put the referendum on the April 4 ballot at a recent meeting. If approved, the measure would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $1.2 million for the 2023-2024 academic year, $1.3 million for the 2024-2025 academic year and $1.4 million for the 2025-2026 academic year and to levy those funds via local property taxes.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.