HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Southwestern Wisconsin School District officials will ask voters this spring to approve a $4 million referendum to maintain operations in the face of what district officials are calling an impending “funding cliff.”
The district school board voted to put the referendum on the April 4 ballot at a recent meeting. If approved, the measure would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $1.2 million for the 2023-2024 academic year, $1.3 million for the 2024-2025 academic year and $1.4 million for the 2025-2026 academic year and to levy those funds via local property taxes.
The funds would be used to help cover standard operating and programming expenses for the next three school years.
Recommended for you
“Obviously, it’s not something the board is necessarily eager to ask our community members for, but it’s something that has to be done,” said School Board President Jackie Birkett. “It’s what’s needed to maintain our programs and maintain the quality of education that we do offer.”
Superintendent John Costello cited rising inflation and stagnating state aid as the major factors behind the referendum, emphasizing that those stressors are affecting districts statewide. Across Wisconsin, 92 districts asked voters to raise revenue limits for their schools last year, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Wisconsin school funding largely is controlled by state-set revenue limits that cap how much money districts can raise through state general aid and property taxes. Lawmakers have not raised those limits since 2019, arguing schools can use federal aid given out during the COVID-19 pandemic to fund projects and programming.
Costello said this has caused a “funding cliff” as districts begin to run out of federal relief distributed through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. The Southwestern district used the last of its federal relief funds to balance this school year’s budget.
“Without knowing what the state is going to budget in the next biennium, we need to be in the position to maintain programs, maintain staff and address inflation,” Costello said.
Calls to state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, were not returned Friday. Marklein is co-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee and said at a meeting in Lancaster last week that budget conversations would be underway soon.
Southwestern school district voters in 2020 approved a $2.5 million bond measure that funded the district’s new athletic field. The measure on this spring’s ballot would not be used for capital projects. Instead, the money would be used to cover and maintain current costs and programming.
“The alternative would be to cut programs and cut supports, and we certainly don’t want to get into that,” Costello said.
The district is determining the exact property tax impact of the referendum, though Costello said taxpayers would be unlikely to notice a huge difference in the district portion of their taxes because officials soon will pay off their bond for the athletic field several years ahead of schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.