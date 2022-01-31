DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The building that was home to the last of Dyersville’s original four hotels is seeking a state grant that would facilitate the creation of several efficiency apartments.
Often referred to locally as the old Brunken Equipment building or the Pennsylvania House, the lower floor of the building at 224 Second Ave. is already being transformed into the Fuse Restaurant and Sports Bar.
While the plan has always been to add residential units upstairs, a new grant program launched by the State of Iowa could accelerate the process.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of the Dyersville Economic Development Corp., recently told the Dyersville City Council the state has launched a new grant program that is limited to communities with populations under 30,000 and is focused on the upper levels of Main Street buildings in rural downtowns.
The grants are based on the number of units that can be developed per building and could supply up to $300,000 for one-to-nine-unit projects or up to $600,000 for more than 10, Rahe said.
Given the City of Dyersville can only submit grant consideration for one building per year, Rahe said they felt the Pennsylvania House would have the highest probability of success.
“We looked at what our maximum potential would be in the downtown district and worked with the developers and it looks like the Pennsylvania House could accommodate the most units in terms of efficiencies on the upper stories,” Rahe explained. “It’s a competitive grant process and we’ve been in some really close negotiations or conversations with the state administrator of the grant. We have a really good shot to get this money to refurbish the upper levels of the Pennsylvania House into residential units.”
While the exact number of dwelling units has yet to be determined by the architect, Rahe told the council it will likely be around 10.
The units will likely be smaller and more affordable, so not really marketed toward families. Rather, Rahe said, they could serve as excellent opportunities for workforce housing or as a temporary solution for someone looking to buy.
“Workforce and affordable housing is something people look for when they’re coming to a community,” she said. “It would be an ideal complement to the existing offerings we already have.”
As a condition of the grant, the developer will need to provide a 25% match to the project, but Rahe added previous renovation costs are considered.
“The developers will be the ones providing the entirety of the match, the city just has to be the one to determine which building can apply,” Rahe said. “A lot of that will be from what they’ve done in the tuckpointing, the roof and the other repairs they’ve already made.”
City Administrator Mick Michel added that the city is only acting as a pass-through for this grant and that ECIA is preparing the paperwork at no cost to the taxpayer.
The more precision renovations in the upper level likely won’t begin until developers hear whether or not they’ve been awarded the grant, which will be in early April, but Rahe said they’ve already begun making meat-and-potato repairs, like the roof and structural elements.
Rahe said this project is part of a larger effort to breathe new life into this area of downtown.
“We’re looking forward to that whole corridor being active and vibrant again,” Rahe said.