An upcoming series of free webinars will educate participants on how to manage the day-to-day stresses of rural life, according to a press release.
The Rural Resiliency webinar series will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on four consecutive Tuesday nights, from March 2 to 23.
The series was made possible via a partnership between Iowa State University Extension & Outreach and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
“This webinar series is a discussion starter and healthy mind-set promoter for dealing with rural behavioral and brain health, communication skills and relationship enrichment for self, marriage and families,” the press release stated.
Interested residents can register at www.aep.iastate.edu/stress. Questions about the program can be directed to Larry Tranel, of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, by calling 563-583-6496 or sending an email to tranel@iastate.edu.