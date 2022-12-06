The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Michael O. Frommelt, 32, of 250 W. Sixth St., No. 411, was arrested at 3:17 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West First and Bluff streets on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and interference with official acts.
Jessica A. Funmaker, 31, of 2216 White St., Apt. 203, was arrested at 10:38 p.m. Sunday at 2213 White St. on charges of two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations and one count each of second-degree harassment and assault. Court documents state that Funmaker assaulted two Dubuque police officers during the course of her arrest.
Davon M. Cornwell, 18, of Dubuque, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Sunday at 3300 Hillcrest Road on warrants charging two counts of probation violation and one count each of voluntary absence from custody and failure to appear. Court documents state that Cornwell failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on April 2.
Christine Y. Smith, 34, of 1162 W. Third St., was arrested at the intersection of University Avenue and Alpine Street on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.
Erica A. Hall, 37, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Monday at 791 Nevada St. on charges of two counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of assault causing bodily injury.
Umanique T. Rogers, 34, of 490 W. Locust St., was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Alpine Street and University Avenue on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief.
Adrian D. Johnson, 33, of Clinton, Iowa, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. Sunday at Hillcrest Residential Care Facility, 1160 Seippel Road, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.
Jason A. Maurice, 36, of 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 7:50 a.m. Sunday at his residence on a charge of assault.
Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., reported the theft of $3,275 worth of merchandise from the store between about 6:05 and 7:20 p.m. Saturday.