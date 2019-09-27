The Transportation Security Administration will offer a temporary enrollment center for TSA Pre-check from Oct. 21 to 25 at Dubuque Regional Airport.
The application center will be located at airline ticket office No. 2, next to the American Airlines ticket counter, according to a press release.
TSA Pre-check is an expedited screening program that allows airline passengers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belts in designated screening lanes. These passengers also can keep their laptop in its case and a compliant liquids or gels bag in a carry-on bag.
TSA Pre-check is available when flying domestically and when departing from a U.S. airport to a foreign country.
Applicants will need to provide fingerprints and proof of citizenship or legal residency and pay an $85 fee for a five-year membership.
Pre-enrollment appointments for the application center are recommended and can be made at identogo.com/precheck.
Appointments will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. Friday.
Walk-up appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis after those who have an appointment.