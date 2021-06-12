The City of Dubuque has launched a residential broadband survey to gather information from residents about their current internet and cell phone services, according to a press release issued by city officials.
Feedback from the survey will guide efforts to increase access to affordable, fast, and reliable broadband in Dubuque.
The City of Dubuque introduced the Dubuque Broadband Acceleration Initiative in 2016. The initiative aims to provide universal and affordable broadband access for Dubuque residents and businesses, a goal the city is trying to reach by promoting public-private collaborations.
Efforts to improve broadband access dovetail with other city goals. The Dubuque City Council this year approved the Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan. That plan included a recommended strategy to “subsidize internet access in low-income neighborhoods and develop a digital equity plan.”
The Dubuque Residential Broadband survey will collect anonymous baseline data on the current use, speed, bandwidth, and need for broadband services for households in Dubuque, the press release stated. The data collected from the survey will be analyzed and mapped by type of service and location. The survey also will collect demographic data such as age, race, and income.
Dubuque residents are encouraged to participate by visiting Cityofdubuque.org/residentialbroadbandsurvey and completing the survey by June 25.