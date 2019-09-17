Jackson County Conservation officials will host a public meeting next week on a proposal to build a $3 million campground.
The meeting on plans for a campground at Prairie Creek Recreation Area is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Hurstville Interpretive Center just outside of Maquoketa.
The proposed campground at the Maquoketa recreation area would have 50 “modern, full-hook-up” campsites, 20 primitive campsites, four year-round, two-bedroom cabins, restroom/shower building, playground and splash pad, according to a press release.
It states that the campground would have a projected annual income of more than $225,000, that “revenue will repay the loan over 20 years” and the “project will not raise property taxes.”
In March, the Jackson County supervisors voted, 2-1, against issuing a loan for up to $2.5 million for the project.