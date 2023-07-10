Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A free, annual event promoting crime prevention and neighborhood unity will be held next month in Dubuque.
The city’s National Night Out event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the newly renovated Comiskey Park, 255 E. 24th St.
The annual event is part of a national push to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
Police and fire department vehicles will be displayed at the park, and free food, games and music will also be available.
More information about the event is available online at bit.ly/44xTCok.
