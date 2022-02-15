Watch the official video for, "Queen Of Memphis" by Confederate Railroad.
NATIONAL, Iowa -- An American country rock band and a Canadian country group will headline this summer’s Clayton County Fair.
Confederate Railroad will perform Aug. 4 and High Valley on Aug. 5, according to Jeri Schiffman, the fair’s secretary and manager.
“We’re excited,” Schiffman said.
Confederate Railroad has released six albums since 1992 and placed 18 singles on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, including No. 2 hit “Queen of Memphis” in 1992.
Canadian country act High Valley has reached the Top 25 twice on American country music charts, with singles “Make You Mine” and “She’s With Me.”
Schiffman said show times and admission details have not yet been determined.
The fair features bull riding Aug. 6 and a tractor pull Aug. 7.
The fair is held Aug. 3-7 at the fairgrounds, 26143 Ivory Road in National.
