A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to 15 years in prison for leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed and for having drugs in his vehicle.
Gerald M. Nadermann, 59, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana-second offense and eluding. An array of related traffic citations in Dubuque County were dismissed.
Nadermann must serve a mandatory minimum of three years of his sentence, according to court documents, and he will receive credit for jail time already served. He also must pay fines totaling $2,710 plus surcharges and other court costs.
Court documents state that Nadermann led police on a high-speed chase in September that began in East Dubuque, Ill. An officer reported that Nadermann was driving 104 mph on Julien Dubuque Bridge as he headed into Iowa while being pursued by law enforcement.
The chase continued onto Dodge Street, then North Grandview Avenue — on which the East Dubuque officer was driving 76 mph and still falling farther behind Nadermann. The chase continued onto University Avenue and Nowata Street before Nadermann crashed into a tree on Adair Street. He tried to run from the scene, but he was arrested.
Police reported that, in an ensuing search of his vehicle, they found 22 grams of meth, as well as marijuana, LSD, “unknown blue pills,” a digital scale with meth residue, glass pipes and other drug paraphernalia.
Online court records show six related traffic citations in Jo Daviess County, Ill., related to the first part of the chase and that an arrest warrant has been issued in connection.