United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States will hold a launch party for its Over the Edge fundraising event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at MidWestOne Bank, 895 Main St.

The event will provide information on United Way’s work in the community and the Over the Edge event on Sept. 9, according to a press release.

Participants in Over the Edge raise a minimum of $1,000 to be able to rappel off the MidWestOne building.

Email admin@dbqunitedway.org or call to leave a message with the number of launch party attendees at 563-588-1415.

Visit dbqunitedway.org/over-the-edge for more information.

