DODGEVILLE, Wis. — One more seat on the Iowa County Board of Supervisors that was up for election was decided Thursday, while the last one remained up in the air.
Although the spring election occurred April 7, a federal judge ruled that results could not be released until after 4 p.m. Monday. As of press time Monday night, winners had been declared for 17 of the 21 seats on the county board.
Two more winners were declared by the end of the day Tuesday, leaving just Districts 12 and 16.
In District 12, there were no declared candidates, and county officials initially said nine votes had been cast. The results were to be reviewed during a canvass Thursday.
In District 16, incumbent Jeremy Meek initially did not file for re-election but then ran as a registered write-in candidate. He received five votes, but 19 other write-in votes were cast. Those write-in votes also would be revealed Thursday.
On Thursday, some clarity came in the District 16 race — Meek’s five votes topped all other candidates listed on the write-in ballots.
Although 19 other write-in votes were cast, no other candidates received five or more.
But in District 12, which encompasses Ward 1 in the Village of Barneveld, county officials determined that only one write-in vote had been cast, rather than the nine originally reported.
Mike Peterson, who serves as a village trustee, received the sole vote that was cast.
As of late Thursday afternoon, county officials had not been able to contact him to tell him of the results or learn if he would serve in the role, according to the county Deputy Clerk Kristy Spurley.