GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Balloon Glow” event this weekend to get local residents in the Halloween spirit.
The free, family-friendly event will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, in the city’s Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St.
During the event, attendees can view hot air balloons up close and children can collect candy, according to the chamber website.