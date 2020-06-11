DARLINGTON, Wis. — The 2020 Lafayette County Fair will proceed as scheduled.
The fair board voted Tuesday night to move ahead with the event, according to an announcement Wednesday morning from the fair.
“While we are thrilled that there will be a fair for the exhibitors and community, please keep in mind that things may not be ‘normal’ as in past years,” the post stated. “Some activities will look different. Those details are not worked out yet. Please be patient and save the date.”
The event is scheduled for July 15 to July 19 in Darlington.
Lafayette County is the first county in the Telegraph Herald coverage area to definitively state that its 2020 fair will go on as scheduled.
Because of concerns related to COVID-19, four counties have canceled their fairs: Crawford County and Grant County, Wis.; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Clayton County, Iowa.
Several others, including the Dubuque County Fair, plan to make a final decision this week.