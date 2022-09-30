The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Deiante D. Jones, 24, of St. Paul, Minn., was arrested at noon Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and two probation violations.
  • Joshua A. Hollenback, 33, of 2056 Avalon Road, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
  • Kevin D. Euring, 55, of 1860 North Court, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Dodge Street on a charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
  • Lyle R. Young, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque County Jail on a charge of possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
  • Riley J. Pendleton, 20, of 1695 Washington St., was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Jackson Street on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
  • Thomas F. Hines Jr., 35, of 2055 Schiller St., was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of White Street on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Hines assaulted Roger A. Bolsinger, 59, no permanent address, on July 17.
  • Frank D. Washington Jr., 27, of 423 Loras Blvd., No. 1, reported the theft of a towing dolly worth $1,500 at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday from outside of his residence.
  • Kwik Star, 2685 Dodge St., reported a case of wire fraud resulting in the loss of $900 at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday

