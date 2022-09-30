The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Deiante D. Jones, 24, of St. Paul, Minn., was arrested at noon Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and two probation violations.
Joshua A. Hollenback, 33, of 2056 Avalon Road, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Wednesday at his residence on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
Kevin D. Euring, 55, of 1860 North Court, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Dodge Street on a charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Lyle R. Young, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque County Jail on a charge of possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
Riley J. Pendleton, 20, of 1695 Washington St., was arrested at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Jackson Street on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
Thomas F. Hines Jr., 35, of 2055 Schiller St., was arrested at 4:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of White Street on a warrant charging assault. Court documents state that Hines assaulted Roger A. Bolsinger, 59, no permanent address, on July 17.
Frank D. Washington Jr., 27, of 423 Loras Blvd., No. 1, reported the theft of a towing dolly worth $1,500 at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday from outside of his residence.
Kwik Star, 2685 Dodge St., reported a case of wire fraud resulting in the loss of $900 at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday