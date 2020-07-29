MONTFORT, Wis. — One person was injured in a crash last week involving a semi-tractor trailer and a personal vehicle in Grant County.
Elise Levin, 28, of Montfort, was taken by ambulance for treatment of her injuries, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. July 21 at the intersection of U.S. 18 and Grant County I. The release states that Levin was traveling south on Grant County I when she pulled into the intersection in front of a westbound semi driven by Dan Lyman, 39, of Fitchburg, causing the semi to collide with Levin’s vehicle.
Levin was cited with failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign.