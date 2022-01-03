Sorry, an error occurred.
Some locations in the tri-state area received more than 5 inches of snow during the New Year’s Day storm.
The National Weather Service reports that Dubuque Regional Airport received 4.3 inches Saturday.
Northwest winds created some blowing and drifting of the fluffy snow, the weather service reports.
The heaviest snowfall amounts were located in the southern portion of the area.
Totals include Maquoketa, Iowa, 5.5 inches; Elizabeth, Ill., 5.3; Bellevue, Iowa, 4; Benton, Wis., 2.3; and Darlington, Wis., 1.8, according to the weather service.
