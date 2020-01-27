EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Northwest Illinois gun retailers are grappling with a new state law they say increases costs and security measures needed to operate their businesses.
The Firearm Dealer License Certification Act, which went into effect Jan. 17, creates several requirements for any business that sells, trades or leases firearms. Requirements include having a security camera system capable of storing 90 days of footage, a secure gun storage area and keeping detailed records of sales.
Additionally, the bill requires firearms retailers to purchase a state license to operate. That’s on top of the already mandated federal license.
Democratic lawmakers have claimed the bill will ensure safe business practices for Illinois gun retailers. However, to gun owners and retailers in Jo Daviess County, the bill is seen as unnecessary.
William Hollenbeck, owner of Three Nails Gunsmithing in East Dubuque, said he agrees with the parts of the bill that require gun retailers to properly secure their firearms and have a security camera system, although he noted that nearly every gun shop was in compliance before the new law.
“If you own a gun shop, you should have a security system,” Hollenbeck said. “That’s just common sense.”
However, Hollenbeck expressed staunch opposition to the required state license that retailers must purchase. At a cost of $1,500 every three years, the license fee puts a burden on his business, he said.
“There is no reason to have a state license when you already have a federal license,” Hollenbeck said. “This only makes it more expensive to run my business.”
Jo Daviess County has a history of opposing gun regulations proposed by state lawmakers.
In 2018, Jo Daviess County Board members proposed a resolution declaring the county a “gun sanctuary.” Had it passed, county employees would have been discouraged from enforcing any new gun regulations passed by the state.
The resolution failed to pass due to an 8-8 vote.
County Board Member LaDon Trost, who proposed the “gun sanctuary” measure, said the new regulations from the state do nothing to prevent gun violence.
“I don’t see how this will stop any gun violence,” Trost said. “It’s just another moneymaker for the state. They are just trying to do away with the Second Amendment.”
Hollenbeck said he believes the cost of the state license and upgrading security systems could drive many Illinois gun retailers to close.
For now, he intends to keep his shop open. But he worries Illinois firearms dealers are staring down the barrel of more regulations in the future.