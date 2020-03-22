Perhaps “volunteer” isn’t the right word to describe Jim Vosberg’s introduction to Scouting.
The Dubuque resident was interested in the Boy Scouts of America, to be sure. In fact, he took his young son to a meeting to learn more about the Cub Scouts program and what it could offer.
It promised to be the start of a longtime passion for the boy. But the elder Vosberg had no idea he was about to get roped into a lifetime commitment as well.
“I think it was like 44 years ago I took my son to a first meeting they had for Cub Scouts,” he recalled. “They were asking for leaders, and my son raised his hand and said, ‘My dad will do that.’”
Something clicked for Vosberg, and he has remained a major part of the local organization. He watched his son ascend to the rank of Eagle Scout, BSA’s highest honor, and has worked with many other Eagle Scouts since.
“It builds character. It teaches them how to set goals and how to reach them,” Vosberg said. “It makes a well-rounded young man.”
For decades, BSA has existed alongside Girl Scouts, an unaffiliated but similar youth-enrichment program for young women. That organization likewise has produced generations of empowered youth and fervent fans.
“One thing I think is really important about Girl Scouts is it’s really focused on empowering young women and giving the skills to be successful leaders for the future,” said Julia Smith, a veteran Girl Scouts troop leader. “Everything Girl Scouts does focuses on the girls. That is the key.”
But while each organization has generations of established history, the future is increasingly murky. And in the case of the BSA, that uncertainty has been exacerbated significantly by the sins of the past.
The national organization in February declared bankruptcy due to the expected financial fallout as they seek to compensate past victims of child abuse at the hands of Scouting leaders.
“We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children,” said Roger Mosby, BSA’s president and CEO, in a press release issued at the time of the bankruptcy filing. “While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe (a settlement trust fund) will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission.”
Officials from the national organization did not respond to messages seeking comment for this story.
Both organizations seek to stem the tide of declining participation rates for children and adult volunteers, both locally and nationwide.
“A lot of parents, they want their girls in Girl Scouts,” said Maura Warner, marketing director for Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois. “They want confident girls who can learn all these new skills. But sometimes making it happen can be kind of difficult.”
HISTORY
Both major Scouting organizations have long histories in the tri-state area.
The local Girl Scout region traces its origins to 1917, when the first troops began meeting in Iowa City and Burlington, Iowa. New chapters popped up throughout the area over the years, with the first Dubuque troop chartered in 1932.
BSA came to Dubuque 15 years earlier, with the Northeast Iowa Council forming in Dubuque in 1917. Four Scouts were part of the inaugural class.
Scouting programs always included a focus on outdoors skills and citizenship. Faith also has been a key component to the Boy Scouts program and an encouraged trait among participants in the secular Girl Scouts program.
“It was a life-changing experience for me,” said Mike McCarthy, the Northeast Iowa Council’s interim CEO. “It helped me to develop leadership skills, a love of the outdoors. The values that Scouting instills in young people had a profound impact on me.”
Participation in the Boy Scouts peaked in the 1970s, when the organization boasted global membership of about 4 million. But BSA’s most recent annual report, published in May, shows about 2.2 million youth participated in 2018.
The Girl Scouts’ ranks have dwindled as well. Nearly 3 million girls were involved as recently as 2003, but membership fell to about 1.75 million in 2018.
Warner said she suspects her organization’s membership decline likely is due to the increasing demands on the time of young people. Plus, more and more families have two working parents, making volunteerism an untenable time commitment.
“Many families, you’ve got two working parents or you’ve got a single parent, and it’s really difficult to volunteer,” she said.
EVOLUTION OF SCOUTING
To Molly Smith, a Dubuque fifth-grader, Girl Scouts is as important for social reasons as it is for educational ones.
“(My favorite thing) is to stay with some of my best friends and just have fun with my mom,” she said. “I like going to camp and meeting new people there.”
Molly’s mother, Julia, said the impact of the program on her daughter since the family got involved six years ago has been striking.
“Molly is, by nature, really shy,” Julia said. “By getting out and learning skills and selling Girl Scout cookies, she’s been able to talk to strangers a little more easily. We’ve done events where she’s talked to people in the public and she’s opened up a little bit.”
Vosberg, meanwhile, said Boy Scouts, particularly those who attain the rank of Eagle Scout, as a whole are more-engaged and productive members of society.
Becoming an Eagle Scout requires a significant investment of time and work, as each participant must complete a community betterment project to advance.
“When you have kids, you’re really rolling the dice as to whether they’re going to turn out to be the responsible citizens you want them to be,” Vosberg said. “The more time you can invest in the kids, the better the chances are. Scouting is one of those programs that allows you to do that.”
But each organization has responded to the times, leaders said. For example, the BSA’s legendary merit badge system looks quite a bit different in 2020 than it did 50 years ago.
“There’s roughly 125 merit badges that are offered, and those have changed over the years,” McCarthy said. “We didn’t use to have a computer science merit badge. Now, we do.”
Both organizations have in recent years placed a huge emphasis on the promotion of science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields of study.
“That STEM program has really provided an incredible experience for the young people to learn about STEM through the Scouting curriculum,” McCarthy said.
Warner said STEM programs are particularly important to the Girl Scouts, as women are statistically underrepresented in those professional fields.
“Women hold less than 28% of STEM jobs in the U.S. but make up more than 47% of the workforce,” Warner said. “A lot of businesses in the STEM industry have a workforce shortage. They need people with that skillset.”
Even today, Warner frequently hears stories of young girls being discouraged from exploring STEM subjects.
“Even as young as third grade, they’re starting to hear, ‘STEM is for boys,’ and ‘I’m not good at science,’ things like that,” she said. “I think it’s a really nice complement that we have the life skills and STEM for Girl Scouts.”
BSA CONTROVERSIES
While membership in Boy Scouts has steadily declined for decades, relatively recent controversies have assured near-perpetual turmoil in the organization.
BSA leaders in 2013 lifted a ban on openly gay participants and did the same two years later with openly gay Scout leaders and volunteers. While the moves were hailed in progressive circles as overdue, but welcome changes, much of the organization’s religious base was infuriated.
Then, BSA, after more than a century of being exclusively a boys’ club, began offering girls the chance to participate.
Within one year of that announcement in 2017, the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, a chartered member of the organization, announced a formal split from BSA. More than 100,000 Scouts were pulled from the program, ostensibly to join a new, church-specific Scouting program that has not yet been fully realized.
One solution has been to broaden outreach, finding potential Scouts in areas that previously didn’t have a strong presence in the organization.
“We do have a number of initiatives right now to try to reach underserved populations,” McCarthy said. “It’s at every level of our organization. We are very focused right now on the diversity of Scouting. It becomes part of a local council’s strategic plan to determine, what are the underserved populations? What is the makeup of our communities?”
ABUSE ALLEGATIONS
But perhaps the biggest challenge BSA has faced, and one that has threatened the very existence of the organization, is the revelation of decades of abuse committed against youth participants by adult leaders.
More than 2,000 instances of abuse have been documented. In 2010, the BSA was ordered to pay more than $18 million to a former Scout who had been abused decades earlier.
Since the late 1980s, BSA officials have implemented what is called the “Youth Protection Program.”
Key components include two-deep leadership — meaning adult Scout leaders have at least one counterpart — and restrictions on one-on-one contact. Additionally, no Scout leader can share a tent or cabin with a Scout during camping trips, unless the leader is the Scout’s legal guardian.
“I think the latest child-protection program — two-deep leadership — is good and long overdue,” Vosberg said.
Earlier this year, BSA filed for bankruptcy, stating that the legal process will make it easier to ensure that victims of abuse can receive adequate compensation from a settlement trust. Individual councils are separate and financially independent entities, so the decision did not apply to them.
Vosberg thinks it’s a step in the right direction.
“I think the biggest problem we have we need to work through, we have to (settle) all of the lawsuits for the people who have been abused,” he said. “I think (BSA) is doing it the right way. They’re stepping up, trying to compensate — financially, at least — the people who were abused.”
COOKIE TIME
When Girl Scout cookies were introduced about a century ago, they still were far removed from the cultural touchstone into which they eventually evolved. Most were home-baked by the Girl Scouts or their families, then sold to neighbors as a fundraiser.
Now, the $800 million or so raised each year from cookie sales surpasses even the revenue earned by cookie competitor Oreo, which earned about $675 million in 2017.
“They’ve certainly been around for a while,” said Warner. “They’re huge in our culture. They’re typically what we’re most known for.”
But it’s not just a fundraiser, according to Girl Scouts officials.
“It’s our biggest financial literacy program,” Warner said. “I was talking to a mom the other day. She was like, ‘They’re actually learning skills. They take it seriously. They treat it like their business.’”
Julia Smith said her daughter, Molly, learns serious life lessons when she’s making cookie sales. And while it might seem like they sell themselves, it’s hard work, according to Molly.
“It’s fun, but it is also a challenge to sell,” she said.
As girls get older, their sales methods become more complex.
“They run their own inventory,” Warner said. “They have a list of customers year over year and reach out to them.”
In addition to teaching girls how to manage money and maximize profits, cookie sales can be a real confidence-builder, Warner said.
“For a 5-year-old to be able to look an adult in the eye outside Walmart at a cookie booth and tell them how much cookies are and to count back change is amazing,” she said.
WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HOLD?
The tri-state region has been particularly successful for BSA, according to McCarthy. In fact, within the last two months, the council was named tops in the country.
“The Northeast Iowa Council was tied for No. 1 in terms of the overall metric of points scored,” McCarthy said. “It really speaks to the quality of the program that is delivered to the families. It’s something the council has been so very proud of to be tied for No. 1 out of 270 councils (nationwide).”
Continued success is going to be heavily reliant on embracing and reflecting the region’s changing demographics, McCarthy said. Girls now are accepted into the program, and women leaders are becoming more prominent.
“It really starts from a board level, making sure we’ve got the diversity of the board that can provide the overall leadership,” McCarthy said.
While BSA has incorporated a few paid Scout leaders positions to make up for a dearth of volunteers, more of a focus has been placed on showing parents the value of helping out.
“What we find is that if parents are asked to take on a small part of volunteering and they get comfortable with that, they generally are more likely to get more and more involved because they see the value for their children,” McCarthy said.
Girl Scouts officials also are exploring new ways to get people involved. Underserved populations are targeted, and new volunteer recruitment strategies are being used.
The organization recently started recruiting nontraditional volunteers who might benefit from an opportunity to work with kids.
“We definitely try to recruit more and more volunteers who aren’t just parents,” Warner said. “If there are college students who want to work in education, they can volunteer and become a troop leader (if they pass background checks).”
However, there are no plans for Girl Scouts to also make a move to co-ed membership.
“We have a research institute that really looks at how girls thrive and what environment they need to learn new skills,” Warner said. “In a single-gender environment, (it is easier) to take risks and not always try to be perfect.”
Societal pressures on young girls can push them in conflicting ways, according to Warner.
“Girls need to achieve more but enjoy it less,” she said, describing cultural burdens many young women feel. “They’re saying, ‘Excel in STEM. Excel in any career. You can do anything! But don’t brag.’ And they need to be perfect at it because they’re the first (generation doing it).”