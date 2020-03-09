CASSVILLE, Wis. — One high school student’s efforts could benefit dozens of patients in area hospitals.
Kendra Rouse, a senior at Cassville High School, spent the past month coordinating a spring blood drive. It will take place Wednesday, March 11, in the gym of Cassville Elementary School.
“I like the idea that one event — even one donation — can help so many people,” she said. “It gives you a chance to help others, even if you don’t know them.”
As a member of the National Honor Society, Rouse previously participated in an annual fall blood drive at her high school. Those events are hosted in coordination with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.
With spring approaching, Rouse decided to organize a drive of her own.
Sharee Hoegerl, a recruitment development coordinator for the regional blood center, said Rouse “took it upon herself” to contact the center and create a spring blood drive.
Hoegerl quickly noticed that Rouse had a plan in place to make the drive a reality.
“She really has a good base of volunteers from a lot of areas that are ready to help out,” Hoegerl said. “It’s clear to me that Kendra is a good leader and someone who knows how to delegate.”
The upcoming event is sponsored by FFA and Youth Advocacy of Community Health. Rouse is a member of the latter group.
Organizers aim to collect enough blood Wednesday to benefit 80 patients.
Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center supplies blood to hospitals through the tri-state area, including facilities in Dubuque and Dyersville, Iowa; Lancaster and Platteville, Wis.; and Galena, Ill.
Hoegerl said the spring blood drive will be a boon to local hospitals.
“The shelf life of blood is very short,” she said. “That is why regular blood donation is so important.”
Rouse’s volunteering efforts extend beyond the realm of blood drives.
She has volunteered during Safe & Spooky Halloween, a child-friendly haunted house at Stonefield Historic Site in Cassville. Recently, Rouse also helped establish a dog park in her community.
With the upcoming blood drive, Rouse is aiming to help area patients and fellow students alike.
If the drive generates at least 20 units of blood, the blood center will issue a grant to the event organizers. Rouse hopes to put those dollars in a scholarship fund at her school.
In a broader sense, she hopes the event establishes a culture of volunteering among her peers.
“I hope it will spark something in my class, make people get out, get more involved and help others,” she said. “I think this event will show that students can volunteer and make an impact.”