When Jeff Hamel’s young sons decided to collect baseball merchandise in the late 1980s, he offered them a now-infamous piece of advice.
“Pick your favorite player and try to collect for him,” Jeff told them at the time.
One thing led to another, and now the Dubuque family owns more than 3,500 pieces of Cubs memorabilia, with most items dedicated to former second baseman Ryne “Ryno” Sandberg.
The collection includes baseball cards, commemorative clothing, posters, pennants and more. The Volkswagen out back even has a personalized “Ryno” plate so the family can take their love of the Cubs on the road.
“There was a point where you couldn’t look anywhere in the house without seeing the Cubs (in some way),” said Kris Hamel, Jeff’s wife, breathing a sigh of relief that some of the collection is now in storage. “That was before the internet, where you can look up and buy whatever. It was more of a hunt for them to go and search for things.”
The Hamels are some of the many local baseball superfans who support their team to the extremes. Ahead of the upcoming Thursday, Aug. 11, game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, superfans across the tri-state area are gearing up to show off their team spirit.
For brothers Jack and Larry Silker, their family’s love of the Cubs is written — technically grown — on the wall of their family grocery store, Silker’s in Epworth, Iowa. There, a familiar sight for Cubs fans creeps up one of the exterior walls: dark green ivy from Wrigley Field.
The verdant addition has been growing at the store for decades, ever since the family bought several small pots of the Wrigley ivy while attending a Cubs game in the 1970s.
“I think Mom didn’t know where else to put it at the time, so she just put it there and it kind of grew on its own,” Jack said. “It started out as these little plants. I think Dad paid like $2 for it at the time.”
Now, the wall stands as a reminder of family trips to see the Cubs and as a fun talking piece for visiting customers. With all the Field of Dreams festivities coming up, the brothers hope to have people stop by to see the ivy.
“It’s unique because it’s from Wrigley,” Jack said. “People come through and stop by, (and) they recognize it. Lots of people take their picture with it. There’s lots of wedding photos now (from along the wall).”
When the players take the field next week, East Dubuque, Ill., resident Rick Adams will be rooting for his hometown team of the Cincinnati Reds.
A Cincinnati native, he still has vivid memories of attending Game 2 of the 1976 World Series when the Reds beat the New York Yankees at Riverfront Stadium.
“The whole community back then, everything was Reds,” he said. “The restaurants, the businesses. Every kid at school had a Reds shirt.”
He and his brother bought $8 tickets to sit in the last row of the upper deck, tucked behind the score board. The stadium was full, and he watched in glee as the Reds secured the win. He still has the pennant, program and ticket stub from the game.
Since moving to East Dubuque in 2006, he said, it has been harder to get out to games, but he and his son, Reed, still try to drive over for a Reds game when they can.
This year, it will be the Reds making the journey to the tri-state area.
“I’m hoping they put on a good show,” said Adams, lamenting the recent trade of pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Minnesota Twins. “I just want them to play a respectable game.”
Sister Kate Keating, 84, has World Series memories of her own from when the Cubs secured their historic 2016 World Series win.
Keating, of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, joked that she knew she was a Cubs fan before she knew she was Catholic. In 2016, she made the solo trek to Chicago to see the parade after the Cubs won the World Series.
Once in Chicago, she found herself several rows back from the parade route when a man asked her how long she had been waiting to see the festivities. Her response was a light-hearted “75 years.”
“And this man yells, ‘Let this lady through, she’s been waiting 75 years for the Cubs to win,’” she recalled. “So they all separated, and I got to go up to the front.”
While she said she couldn’t afford tickets to the Field of Dreams game, she intends to watch it on TV with several other Cubs-loving sisters.
“It’s going to be kind of a historical game, so I’ll enjoy it,” she said.
