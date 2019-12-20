Ting, ting, ting, ting.
Standing in front of a row of red snowblowers and wearing a stocking hat in support of the Green Bay Packers — her husband’s favorite team — Renee Hoppenjan rang a small, brass bell Thursday evening at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto.
Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” played on the store speakers. Shoppers shuffled past as Renee kept the beat with the ubiquitous pop Christmas song.
Ting, ting, ting, ting.
Nearby, granddaughter Millie, 4, sat patiently on a blue-and-red folding chair next to a nativity scene of Joseph, Mary and Jesus.
“Hello. Merry Christmas,” Renee said warmly, standing next to a red Salvation Army kettle.
A sign above read: “Sharing is caring” and “need has no season.”
Below was a picture and small tribute to her husband, Robert J. “Hoppy” Hoppenjan.
“Thank you! Merry Christmas,” Renee Hoppenjan exclaimed as a woman stuffed a few dollars into the red kettle as she headed inside to complete some last-minute holiday shopping.
“We’re ringing for Hoppy,” she told another woman she recognized from Bellevue, Iowa, who shoved a few more dollars into the red kettle.
For a decade, Robert “Hoppy” Hoppenjan orchestrated and conducted the sounds of the holiday season.
In spite of frigid temperatures, blustery weather and heavy snowfall, Hoppenjan worked to ensure the joy and spirit of the season rang present as thousands trekked every year to the grocery store, mall and elsewhere on routine shopping trips.
According to Matthew Phelps, Hoppenjan made sure that, above the commotion of the holiday season, Dubuquers heard the steady, soothing rhythm of a ringing bell, accompanied by a smiling face, a warm greeting and a red kettle.
“You ring the bell to remind them of the joy of giving. But to actually do that in the cold … for long periods on end can be draining, especially keeping your attitude positive,” said Phelps, captain of the Salvation Army of Dubuque. “While the instructions are simple, finding people who want to give in that way can be very difficult.”
But not for Hoppenjan, who died Nov. 30.
KEEPING THE SPIRIT ALIVEOn Thursday, Renee and family friend Denise Reeg braved the cold in Hoppenjan’s memory and to continue his passion to do the most good for anyone in need.
“Each year, he just became more and more engaged,” said Renee. “He often would talk about his dad, who fought in World War I. His dad told him they could always count on the Salvation Army to be there, especially in rough places. He was always proud of that.”
Anyone who knew her husband knows he loved to tell stories and visit with anyone, she said. He could not go anywhere without running into someone he knew, remembering everyone’s name no matter how much time had passed.
“I’ve had more than one person tell me they can’t walk by a ringer without putting something in the kettle,” Renee said. “It moved them so much. ... He had a soft heart.”
For 10 years, the 71-year-old former Navy reservist and retired respiratory therapist served as kettle director for the Salvation Army’s Christmas campaign, rounding up bell-ringers.
The iconic bell-ringers collect donations to support the Salvation Army’s mission to transform broken lives by providing food, clothing, housing assistance, youth enrichment and other services to the homeless and less fortunate.
Personal and engaging, Hoppenjan built respect and rapport among volunteers — many of whom return year after year — instilling the importance of spreading and supporting the good work of the nonprofit, Phelps said.
“It certainly has been a challenge (without Hoppenjan),” Phelps said. “Whenever you have someone invested in something for so long, it’s a struggle to adapt to not having that person. Bob is very much missed.”
A photo of Hoppenjan accompanied by a short obituary sits on a black leather chair behind a silver bell in the lobby of the Dubuque Salvation at the corner of 11th and Iowa streets. The memorial also pays tribute to fellow volunteer Thomas Urban, 69, who died in June.
DONATIONS DOWNWith less than one week to go before the Christmas campaign ends, Phelps said the Salvation Army of Dubuque is $25,000 shy of what the organization raised this time last year.
The organization has set a goal of raising $225,000, including $118,000 from kettle donations. An appeal for mail-in donation runs until mid-January.
While donations are down, the need continues to climb, Phelps said.
“We’re optimistic the community can rally around and we can make our goal still,” Phelps said.
To learn more, donate or volunteer, call the Salvation Army at 563-556-1573.