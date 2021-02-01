The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Andrew D. Goedecke, 29, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested at 3:02 a.m. Sunday at Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St., on charges of false imprisonment, domestic assault and obstruction of emergency communication. Court documents state that Goedecke assaulted Stachia M. Goedecke, 32, of Cedar Rapids, at the hotel.
- Mary R. Dye, 63, of 3712 Pennsylvania Ave., No. 192, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of a $1,700 speaker at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday at her residence.