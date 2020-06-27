News in your town

New WD graduates offer advice to younger selves

New Hempstead graduates look toward their futures

7 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 2 in both Jackson, Delaware counties

Micro-tunneling operation to begin in Dubuque on Monday

WD to hold drive-up graduation after student tests positive for COVID-19

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Friday)

Area nurse sentenced, loses license for stealing pain meds from ICU patient