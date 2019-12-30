Mason Hull has something for people stepping into the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium’s Diamond Jo National River Center.
Before visitors see any fish, stingrays or National Rivers Hall of Fame artifacts, they’ll receive Hull’s welcoming smile, an offer of directions around the facility and a map.
“We’re really lucky to have him,” said Kristen Leffler, the river museum’s volunteer supervisor. “We have a ton of different volunteers but the majority of them are retired, so it’s a refreshing change to also see young people like Mason who are really passionate about being here and just getting out and being active in the community. He’s a young person and it’s great to see young people bring that energy.”
Hull, 22, has been volunteering at the river museum since March 2015 — back when he was attending Hempstead High School.
Hull has spina bifida and cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, but his dad, Rusty Hull, said that doesn’t curb his son’s desire to volunteer.
“He gets a lot out of making a difference and helping people,” Rusty said. “He loves volunteering. He loves getting out in the community. I’m proud of him.”
Hull said volunteering gives him “something to look forward to.”
“I like talking to people,” he said. “I give out maps to people coming in, I answer questions and give directions.”
Hull volunteers every Tuesday at the museum. Leffler said he has recorded more than 50 hours this year at the facility.
“He’s super responsible,” she said. “He always calls if he can’t make it. He always calls if he’s going to be two seconds late.”
Hull also volunteers in the rehabilitation department at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
“He gives newspapers and water to recovering patients,” Rusty said.
Accompanying Hull on his volunteering tasks is a registered nurse, Susan Freeze.
“It’s really great to have Susan here as well,” Leffler said. “They’re kind of like a dynamic duo of sorts.”
Freeze provides daytime care to Hull from Monday through Friday.
“It lights him up,” Freeze said of Hull’s volunteering. “He feels very helpful to others. He loves to do it.”
Leffler said volunteers such as Hull help the river museum operate.
“Being a nonprofit organization, volunteers are integral to our success,” she said. “We couldn’t operate on a day-to-day basis without our volunteers that we have here.”
When he isn’t volunteering, Hull pursues activities consistent with a deep love of music.
“He loves to go to concerts,” Rusty said. “Every Wednesday night we go to Skate Country. He can’t skate, but he loves the snacks and he requests songs. That’s part of his routine.”