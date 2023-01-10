Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police said a driver faces charges after an injury crash Saturday in Dubuque.
Kristyn A. Andersen, 53, of Bellevue, Iowa, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to Dubuque police.
A report states that Andersen was traveling east in the 800 block of University Avenue at 1:50 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a parked vehicle.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said officers believed Andersen had been operating under the influence and obtained a search warrant to obtain a blood sample.
Authorities also sought an arrest warrant charging third-offense operating while intoxicated. Welsh said police plan to arrest Andersen on that charge when she is released from the hospital.
