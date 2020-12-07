Bee Branch Linear Park in Dubuque and a number of adjacent homes could receive free Wi-Fi before the end of the year as part of a partnership between the city and a local internet service provider.
On Monday, the Dubuque City Council will vote on a proposed master services agreement with ImOn Communications to provide free Wi-Fi services at the park. The partnership would be the first phase in a larger initiative to increase access to the internet in Dubuque.
Under the agreement, ImOn would use infrastructure created by the city at the Bee Branch to install Wi-Fi routers and equipment that will give access to the internet throughout the park. ImOn would also supply the bandwidth for the service.
The project would not result in any added costs to the city since the fiber infrastructure needed for the service was already installed during the construction of the Bee Branch.
Dave Lyons, sustainable innovations consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the project aims to grant free internet access to an area where many have no broadband connection.
“If you have a portion of the population that doesn’t have easy access to the internet, that isn’t good for the economy,” Lyons said. “This is the first step for the city in trying to address this.”
If approved, Lyons said equipment should be installed and Wi-Fi turned on before the end of December. Along with providing connection throughout the park, Lyons said a number of adjacent homes will also be able to access the service, although how many homes the signal will reach has still not been determined.
If the Bee Branch project is successful, Lyons said, city officials plan eventually to bring free Wi-Fi to Comiskey Park on Jackson Street, also in partnership with ImOn Communications. He added that the success of the Bee Branch project could inform the development of future public- private partnerships to increase internet access throughout the city
Lisa Rhatigan, vice president of marketing for ImOn, said part of her company’s goal is to increase internet access throughout the communities it serves. The internet service provider already offers free Wi-Fi at the Five Flags Center and at the Mystique Community Ice Center.
“More and more people need access to the internet, and we wanted to increase the number of locations that we offer Wi-Fi,” Rhatigan said. “We think this is a great opportunity for a community that we serve.”
Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol said he fully supports the project and hopes to see access to high-speed internet continue to increase in the coming years.
“We are looking at areas where we can create partnerships like this to increase access in the community,” Buol said. “This is really a great pilot project that will give us some insights into how to work with these business entities.”