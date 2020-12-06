For Emily and William Andress, the deal was too good to be true.
The young married couple moved to Dubuque from the state of Washington three years ago and had never owned a home. In fact, the prospect of homeownership seemed like a distant dream.
Emily was working as a baker, while William was attending University of Wisconsin-Platteville to earn his degree in electrical engineering.
They both wanted a home of their own, but at their income level, it seemed impossible.
“It’s hard to get a house right now,” Emily said. “You have to pay a lot if you want something decent, and we just didn’t think it would happen.”
But about a year ago, the Andresses learned of a Washington Street home that the City of Dubuque was selling.
Not only was the house recently restored, but the price was affordable. The couple also learned they could take advantage of the city’s first-time homebuyer programs, utilizing no- to low-interest loans.
For Emily and William, their dream of owning a home suddenly became a reality.
In July, they bought the house on Washington Street and have since become part of a larger effort to revitalize neighborhoods in Dubuque.
“It did seem too good to be true,” William said. “Now that we are here, though, we couldn’t be happier. We put some plants in, and we’re working on putting up a picket fence.”
The Washington Neighborhood is among those in Dubuque in the midst of an attempted renaissance under the guidance of the city. Through partnerships with contractors, landlords and nonprofit organizations, the city is working to take blighted and dilapidated homes, renovate them and fill them with first-time homebuyers.
Dubuque Housing & Community Development Director Alexis Steger said the intention is to invest in these neighborhoods in order to increase the amount of owner-occupied housing in the city while reinvigorating communities.
“You are seeing that now in that part of the Washington Neighborhood,” Steger said. “There are people who are first-time homebuyers that are proud of what they have, and you see them putting in the effort to improve their neighborhoods. When you turn people from renters to homeowners, they have a reason to be more invested in keeping their neighborhood in good condition.”
PIVOTAL PIECE
The Washington Neighborhood remains a pivotal piece of the city’s downtown revitalization efforts. In 2011, the city partnered with Community Housing Initiatives, a nonprofit housing development corporation based in Spencer, Iowa, to work to restore homes in the neighborhood.
David Harris, former housing director for Dubuque and CHI’s Dubuque coordinator, said the city approached the organization with the concept of revitalizing neighborhoods through renovating blighted homes to increase first-time homeownership. In 2013, the first property — a triplex rental on Washington Street — was purchased, rehabbed and then sold a year later.
“It’s more than just fixing houses,” Harris said. “It’s changing the whole sense of what the neighborhood is. It’s changing how people feel about their neighborhood and making their own decisions to make it better.”
After CHI completed its first contract to renovate and sell 20 homes in the Washington Neighborhood, another contract was made to do the same for an additional 20 homes. However, Harris said only 10 homes were completed before CHI was no longer able to continue with the work, largely due to a lack of funding.
“We ran out of money for the project,” he said. “We had completed 30 homes at that point, and we couldn’t move forward without additional funding.”
In total, CHI spent $922,000 on purchasing homes and an additional $95,000 per home on renovation and rehab. In total, the organization spent nearly $4 million on the effort, while total home sales brought in just more than $3 million. With subsidies granted by the city, each home sold resulted in a $9,300 loss for the organization.
While CHI could no longer continue, Harris argued that the project was still largely a success, as it did increase the assessed value of the homes in the neighborhood and kick-started its revitalization.
Homes renovated by CHI saw an average increase in assessed value of about $50,000. Washington Neighborhood also has seen a noticeable improvement and resident participation in community maintenance. While the long-term impact of the work remains to be seen, Amy Eudaley, the chairwoman of the Dubuque Housing Commission, said there are signs that the money invested is benefiting the residents that live there.
“Increasing homeownership is always good for a neighborhood,” she said. “Property owners are usually better at wanting to keep their neighborhood nice because they are invested in it.”
WORKING TO REVITALIZE
Since 2016, the city has rehabilitated 72 homes throughout Dubuque’s downtown and North End. City officials have stated their intentions to invest $19 million in these neighborhoods to improve hundreds of houses as part of an effort to increase homeownership.
Much of the funding for these efforts comes from state and federal grants. Steger said the housing department annually receives about $1.1 million in Community Development Block Grant funds.
Along with using payments from previously established loans and tax-increment-financing money, the housing department devotes significant portions of the Community Development Block Grant funds to its housing development programs. In fiscal year 2021, the city used $659,000 of the grant for housing development.
While the city handles the oversight of downtown housing rehabilitation, it primarily relies on partnerships with local contractors to actually complete the rehabilitation work. Some of these partnerships benefit the community in more than one way.
HEART PROGRAM
The HEART Program, created by Four Mounds Foundation, recruits at-risk students to work on housing rehabilitation projects while also promoting their success in academics.
Program Manager Becky Bodish said in 18 years, 37 homes have been rehabilitated in partnership with the city, along with providing beneficial training for numerous students.
“We know kids are at risk for a lot of different reasons, but we found that what many of them have in common is a hands-on benefit for learning,” Bodish said. “The kids that work on these projects take a sense of ownership with it, and they know what they are doing helps the community.”
Along with earning articulated credits for construction programming, student participants in the HEART program are also granted a stipend for their work that can go toward continued education.
NORTH END FOCUS
Most recently, the city has turned its revitalization efforts to the North End.
In 2018, the city entered into a major initiative with Greater Dubuque Development Corp. to work towards the revitalization of North End neighborhoods. Titled True North, the initiative sought to rehab blighted properties and turn them into new commercial and residential spaces.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of GDDC, said the project intended to take the most economically distressed portion of the city and breathe new life into it with significant investment.
“It has the highest percentage of people living in poverty in the city, and the assessed valuation was declining in those neighborhoods,” he said. “The focus of True North was to remove blighted properties and replace them with newly renovated, single-family homes.”
However, two years after the project’s start, GDDC handed it over to the city. At the time, nine homes had been purchased, two of which had been rehabilitated and one that had been demolished. The remaining six properties were transferred to the city.
These numbers fell far under the initial projections for the project, which anticipated the purchase and rehabilitation of 50 homes in the North End over a six-year period. Dickinson said the process of finding, negotiating and purchasing homes took more time than initially anticipated.
He also said his organization initially took over the project because the city housing department did not possess enough staff to add such a significant endeavor, but GDDC was without the resources provided to a municipality that would make reaching the project’s goals more attainable. He added that the onset of the pandemic further slowed progress.
“The city has the resources to better handle a project like this at this point,” Dickinson said. “Once the housing department had the capacity to handle a project like this, it made more sense to put it in their hands.”
Dickinson added that GDDC still will focus on promoting commercial development in the North End, an element he said will be vital for revival.
“Economic development is a critical piece of any community,” he said. “I think that combination of commercial and residential is going to help address the issues facing the North End.”
CHALLENGES
While progress has been made in revitalizing several of Dubuque’s communities, ongoing challenges faced by the city and its partners has slowed progress.
An ongoing issue remains funding. Despite the allocations the city receives annually for housing rehabilitation, Steger said the money often only covers a handful of homes per year.
“We have homes that we spend $150,000 on, which means that we can only make small strides over time,” she said. “It just means that with the funding we have this is a project that will take a long time to complete.”
Even neighborhoods that have already seen significant investment, such as the Washington Neighborhood, require continued investment for maintenance. In fiscal year 2021, the city devoted $125,000 to homeowner rehabilitation programs.
Steger said progress addressing blighted homes is also stalled by a lack of cooperation and resistance from residents and landlords of certain neighborhoods. Progress on revitalizing dilapidated corridors, such as Bluff Street, have been held back by property owners unwilling to negotiate with the city on their acquisition.
“We have had those neighborhoods that just want to fight you on it, and that poses a big problem for them,” Steger said. “If you have resistance from people in that neighborhood, you are not going to see any improvement.”
Throughout the past decade, the city’s urban revitalization efforts also have prompted concerns of gentrification, including at one point from the city’s Human Rights Commission.
Commission Chairman Anthony Allen did not return calls asking for comment on this story.
However, Dickinson contended that these concerns are unfounded.
“We are investing in the neighborhoods for the people that already live there,” he said. “The work being put into these communities is directly benefiting them, and the people moving into these houses are first-time homebuyers.”
Steger stressed that the neighborhoods being rehabilitated are closely monitored to ensure that gentrification does not occur.
“It’s something that we watch because it certainly is not our goal,” she said. “We’re not really changing the income levels of people in the area. We’re trying to help people in those income levels become homeowners.”
For the city, neighborhood revitalization is a garden being planted that will eventually grow on its own. While these downtown neighborhoods have received significant investment, the increased percentage of homeowners is believed to eventually create areas that naturally seek self-improvement.
Whether that will occur throughout the downtown and North End remains to be seen, but on Washington Street, Emily and William Andress are already seeing it.
“We see neighbors going out to pick trash up from off the streets,” Emily said. “They own part of this neighborhood now, so they want to see it look good.”