MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A national coffee chain will open a location in Maquoketa in the spring.
Representatives from Scooter’s Coffee confirmed that the chain will open a location at 901 W. Platt St. in Maquoketa in late March or early April.
The business will be a “drive-thru kiosk model” and will employ about 15 people, according to a press release.
Scooter’s Coffee was founded in 1998 and now operates more than 350 locations in 21 states nationwide. The businesses offer specialty coffees, smoothies, pastries and breakfast options.