EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Authorities say three people face drug charges after a search of a residence in East Dubuque.
Rhonda M. Hollesen, 49, of East Dubuque; Jeremy L. Koppen, 41, of Woodman, Wis.; and Julie A. Yager, 51, of Dubuque; were all arrested on March 16, on charges of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine (5 to 15 grams), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (5 to 15 grams) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that members of the Northwest Illinois Tactical Response Team executed a search warrant at 7:05 a.m. March 16, on a residence at 74 Tomahawk Lane, East Dubuque.
Authorities seized “a quantity of methamphetamine, packaging materials and currency,” according to the release.
Hollesen, Koppen and Yager were “located inside of the residence (and) were taken into custody without incident,” the release states.
Authorities said the search and arrests are “part of an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine distribution in Jo Daviess County” and that additional charges could be forthcoming, according to the release.