As Dubuque Community Schools moves to a schedule that allows children to be in schools five days per week, the number of students shifting back to in-person learning is expected to rise.
As of Thursday, 266 students planned to switch from fully online to in-person learning next week. Meanwhile, just 88 are moving from in-person to online learning.
That means that on Monday, 83.4% of students — 8,477 — will attend classes in person. As they prepare for about twice as many students attending classes each day, district leaders say they are doing everything they can to maximize space between them, in addition to other COVID-19 protocols.
“Our principals and our teachers have worked hard to implement the guidance that we put together at a district level for them to do, so that they can keep our students and staff safe,” said Cindy Steffens, executive director of elementary education. “I feel confident that they’ve done that.”
District leaders are switching to full-time, in-person learning on Monday, Feb. 15, in response to a new law requiring them to offer fully in-person instruction. Students have alternated in-person and remote attendance days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education, said the number of students moving to in-person learning is a bit larger than officials saw make the switch between trimesters or semesters. However, they are spread out among different schools and grade levels.
“There’s a little impact, but nothing we can’t handle or we’re prepared to be able to handle,” Burns said.
In Western Dubuque Community School District, the small number of students learning online also is expected to decline when officials switch to five days of in-person learning per week. The district has been holding four days of in-person classes each week, with remote learning on Fridays.
Just 53 of the district’s 3,415 students are expected to be learning virtually on Monday, with 97.4% of students attending in-person. As of Feb. 1, 95.4% of the district’s students were attending classes in-person.
Superintendent Rick Colpitts said district leaders now are requiring families to have a medical reason for their children to learn fully virtually because staff will no longer have Fridays to work with online students.
Colpitts said that because the students returning to in-person learning will be spread out among buildings, impacts to distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation practices should be minimal.
“In the end, I think we’ve got a solid plan that will be effective for our kids and our staff,” Colpitts said.