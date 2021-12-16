Friends and family considered him a “real man,” a “jack of all trades” and the “life of the party.”
Whether he was fat or muscular, he donned morph suits, and his wife had to beg him to wear shorts over the spandex.
Like the song performed by the band Styx, whom he adored, Bret Teusink had too much time on his hands.
“If they weren’t busy, they were getting into trouble,” said his wife, Stacy Teusink.
Bret died suddenly on Dec. 1 of an aortic dissection, caused when the body’s main blood artery tears, often due to hereditary factors. He was 54.
Raised in Jenison, Mich., Bret was born on March 20, 1967, and was the youngest of three boys of Allan and Saundra Teusink.
Bret and his older brothers, Brad and Brian, got along — most of the time.
Bret often hurt himself as a kid, including instances when he walked through a glass door, cutting his nose open; fell out of a car and hit his head on the pavement; and crashed through a glass table while running inside a furniture store.
“He could have lost an eye, but he never suffered any serious injuries,” Brian said. “When you’ve got three boys, roughly three years apart, you’re in the emergency room a lot.”
In school, Bret wore coke-bottle glasses and gravitated to fellow nerds.
He graduated from Jenison Public High School in 1985. Afterward, Bret worked at a string of employers, attended college, earned two master’s degrees and filed two patents.
Prior to his death, he was employed for 16 years at John Deere Dubuque Works, most recently as a product development specialist. There, he earned the company’s President’s Award of Excellence and a Customer Advocate award.
Bret loved to eat and filled his Jeep Wrangler with candy. He devoured five-meat pizza. The only vegetable he liked was Fincel’s sweet corn.
His daughter Hailey described her father, then, as a “big fluffy teddy bear.” In the mid-2000s, a nearly 300-pound Bret was diagnosed with diabetes.
Rather than go on insulin, he undertook a twice-daily fitness routine that involved waking at 3:30 a.m. for his first workout, followed at the end of the day with a 5:30 p.m. class. He lost more than 100 pounds.
“Whatever he did, he put his mind to, and he finished it to the end,” said Hailey.
Bret and his first wife had two children — Hailey and Hannah Teusink — before they divorced in 2009. Bret devoted himself to the girls’ care and struggled when his children encountered challenges of their own.
Bret met Stacy in 2010 after “stalking” her on Facebook. She was planning their high school class reunion, and Bret contacted her. Stacy had known of him in middle and high school, but they never hung out.
“I was leery,” she said.
The two chatted online for several months, then Stacy drove across the country to meet Bret. He was nervous and wore his old clothes, which no longer fit because he had lost so much weight.
They married in 2014. Stacy, who had gone through two divorces, created with Bret a blended family with her children Corey, Travis, Kayleigh and Michael.
“I’m your trophy husband even though I’m third place,” Bret would tell her.
“Yeah, but I saved the best for last,” Stacy replied.
Bret was always taking selfies — even selfies of he and Stacy taking a selfie.
Otherwise, Bret’s phone was filled with photos of heavy machinery, his legs performing 738-pound presses at the gym, his daughters, and shots of his two cats, Kidders and Mr. Troubles.
Bret devoutly watched “Star Wars” and films based on Marvel and DC comic books.
Bret also was a fan of the television shows “The Simpsons,” “Archer,” “American Dad” and “Family Guy.”
Pertaining to the last, he relished his red and floral button-down shirt. The garment is worn by “Family Guy’s” Quagmire, a lovable, middle-aged character known for his sexual innuendo.
“Giggity,” Bret would say, quoting the character at times.
After injuring his back in 2018, Bret acquired a three-wheeled motorcycle that he and Stacy joyrode across the country.
He once took the open-air roadster through an automated car wash while remaining inside. Sometimes he tried burnouts, for which he was stopped by police. He was ticketed in multiple states for installing blue underglow lights on the vehicle.
“He never thought he would die,” Stacy said. “He was very reckless. He was jumping snowmobiles, burning out in the car, jumping off things. I don’t think he ever thought it would come this soon.”
Before he was cremated, Bret at his funeral was dressed in his Quagmire shirt under a sparkly, light-up Christmas jacket. He wore the ratty Santa hat he previously donned for the entire month of December every year — even at the gym. His remains are stored inside a model Death Star.
“He’s going to be an attention whore, even in his urn,” Stacy said.