UPDATE:
The first two days of October in Dubuque were unusually wet, following the pattern established in September, and area waterways are swelling as a result.
The city had received 3.56 inches of rain already this month as of 5 p.m. Wednesday -- with forecasts predicting a 100 percent chance of more precipitation late Wednesday or early today. The city's average rainfall for the whole month is 2.66 inches.
Some areas to the north of the city have been hit even harder, prompting the National Weather Service to predict that the Mississippi River at Dubuque's railroad bridge would top the 17-foot flood stage either late Wednesday or early today. The NWS predicts a 17.5-foot crest today or Thursday.
When the Mississippi River hits flood stage, the summer officially will have been bookended by flood events. Historic flooding occurred this spring, the duration of which set local records.
The early-October deluge comes after Dubuque just wrapped up the second-wettest September on record.
DELUGE CLOSES ROADS
Storms battered the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with most of the heaviest rainfall wrapping up before 6 a.m.
Flooding temporarily closed portions of several heavily traveled Dubuque County roads, including stretches of U.S. 52 north of Dubuque, the Northwest Arterial and John Deere Road.
“There’s just too much rain on saturated ground,” as county Emergency Management Director Tom Berger succinctly put it.
Westside Park in Dyersville was closed due to flooding
He said flood-damage reports in the county were limited to agricultural land and parks.
The downpours weren't limited to Dubuque County. In Clayton County, Iowa, McGregor reported receiving 3.71 inches of rain late Monday through early Tuesday, while Garber notched 3.48 inches.
Many low-lying roads were damaged in the Guttenberg, Garber and Osterdock areas, according to the Clayton County Road Department. Crews spent Wednesday making repairs in the area, but the department reported later in the day that some roads "remain washed out and inaccessible."
"Our plan is to keep repairing these roads the rest of this week and probably into next week to get things back to 'normal,'" the department stated.
Portions of southwestern Wisconsin also were battered by rain, with Muscoda, Wis., receiving 4.66 inches. Other area rainfall totals included 3.5 inches at Platteville, 3.29 at the Prairie du Chien airport and 3.28 at Boscobel.
Several Grant County roadways, including Grant County O, were closed as a result for portions of the day. The closures prevented Potosi School District from running one of its routes to pick up children for classes.
In Manchester, Iowa, West Main Street/Iowa 13 was closed due to the rapidly rising Maquoketa River, which crested at 18.7 feet -- 4.7 feet above the minor flood stage.
But the storms packed more than just rain in some areas.
Thunderstorm winds caused some damage in Grant County.
“One farm on College Farm Road near Highway 151 lost the roof off of a barn and several outbuildings,” said Grant County Emergency Management Director Steve Braun in an email.
The Belmont, Wis., area was battered by straight-line winds of 70 to 80 mph, resulting in damage to roofs, silos and trees.
Downed branches and a tree were reported in Galena, Ill., and a felled tree took out power lines in Maquoketa, Iowa.
LOOKING AHEAD
The National Weather Service predicts dry days today and Friday before a high chance of rain again on Saturday.
The Maquoketa River at Manchester is predicted to dip back below flood stage today, while the National Weather Service states that the river at Maquoketa will continue to rise before cresting at 26.6 feet late tonight or early Friday. That height is considered "moderate" flooding at the location.
The Mississippi River at Dubuque is expected to drop back below flood stage on Friday.
In some cases, the damage already has been done.
Organizers on Wednesday announced that the Swiss Valley Trail run slated for this weekend has been canceled, noting that the trails have been damaged.
In Jackson County, officials announced that Spruce Creek Park closed Wednesday for the season due to the rising river.
"Hopefully, 2020 will bring us better camping and boating conditions," officials wrote in an announcement.