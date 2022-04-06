PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Three newcomers were elected to the Platteville School Board in Tuesday’s election.
Jessica Brogley, Betsy Ralph-Tollefson and Benjamin Grossman secured the seats and three-year terms. They topped newcomers Belinda Lyght and Anthony “Tony” McFall, as well as incumbent Irfan Ul-Haq.
Both Ul-Haq and McFall announced prior to the election that they were no longer running for the school board seats, while School Board Members Brian Miesen and Ryan Kowalski did not run for reelection.
Brogley, who teaches at University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s School of Education, received 963 votes, the most of any candidate.
“I’m very thankful for the support,” Brogley said after the results were tabulated. “I think they trust in my leadership and experience and know that I’ll do right by their kids and treat them as if they are my own.”
She is focused on making an immediate impact in the role.
“My short-term goals are to support safe spaces in our district for students and staff that allow for authentic learning opportunities,” she said.
Ralph-Tollefson, an instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College with volunteer and nonprofit experience, received 949 votes.
“I think that all of the candidates have an interest in serving,” she said. “I think the results show a level of comfort with people who have been involved in education in some way.”
She noted that the newly elected members include educators and others who have been involved in the schools as volunteers.
Ralph-Tollefson said her first steps, in addition to getting to know the current board members and catching up on the issues that will come before the board, include getting up to speed on the district’s planned potential building project.
Among the major issues in the school district is the current consideration of a more-than-$50-million building improvement package and potential bond election in November.
Grossman, an electrical engineer at Avista Inc., received 802 votes. He said he is looking forward to serving and giving back to the community that has “wholeheartedly welcomed” him.
He said that with the other candidates’ experiences in education and philanthropy, as well as his own experiences in business and engineering, voters chose a “well-rounded” slate of candidates.
Grossman said he expects the potential building projects and November referendum to be important issues in the coming months.
“That’s going to be a major thing for the school board going forward,” he said. “I’m going to throw myself into that.”
Grossman said he intends to bring himself up to speed on every detail of the improvements and how each could impact schools and students.