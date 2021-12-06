Sorry, an error occurred.
Parents who experienced a school shooting near Denver, Colo., will be the featured speakers during a virtual event held next week to mark the anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
Tom Giesen and Chris Oldroyd will speak during a livestreamed presentation at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, according to a press release from the Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence.
The presentation can be seen at facebook.com/DBQCNV.
The Newtown, Conn., school shooting occurred on Dec. 14, 2012. A gunman killed 20 first-grade students and six faculty members at Sandy Hook.
