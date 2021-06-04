MANCHESTER, Iowa — A second Delaware County farmer is accused of stealing feed from another farmer.
Matthew C. Maurer, 28, of rural Manchester, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with felony first-degree theft.
Court documents state that the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department investigated Maurer’s “custom cattle feeding operation” at two sites in the county.
The cattle at those sites were owned by Kenneth Moellers, of Cresco, who provided both corn and protein to be fed to the cattle. Documents state that Maurer “used an excess amount of feed provided by the victim to feed his own cattle” from October 2019 to December 2020.
In March, Curtis D. Maurer, 59, of rural Manchester, was charged with two related counts of felony first-degree theft.
Moellers reported losses in excess of $20,000 due to the theft.