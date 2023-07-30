ANDREW, Iowa — Crews on Saturday were cleaning up from a storm that swept through the area Friday, bringing with it a tornado in Jackson County and heavy rain, strong winds and large hail throughout the region.

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Lyn Medinger said National Weather Service crews were out Saturday morning surveying damage to verify reports of a tornado touching down around 8:45 p.m. along U.S. 61 near Andrew.

Recommended for you