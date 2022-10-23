PMD: Martha Donnelly
Buy Now

Martha Donnelly volunteers with the Dubuque Y’s crisis services program and with Dubuque Food Pantry.

 Dave Kettering

In the past year, Martha Donnelly’s volunteer work had allowed her to listen and foster relationships with those in the community who are struggling.

“I’m hoping to continue building those relationships,” she said. “This is a great opportunity to help people who are emotionally fragile.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.