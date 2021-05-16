More than $1.5 billion — at least — in federal relief funding has been allocated to individuals, businesses, organizations, governments and more in 10 local counties since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
More than one year after COVID-19 emerged in the tri-state area, the Telegraph Herald sought to assess how much in federal relief funding has made its way into our 10-county coverage area: Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
But developing a full picture of the funding that has made its way into the tri-state area is far from easy. From the range of financial programs and incentives approved, to the sluggishness or lack of responsiveness to information requests from federal agencies involved in the pandemic relief, firm figures are difficult to discern.
The total definitely tops $1.5 billion, however, based on TH reporting.
Some local economic officials say some residents might come out of the pandemic in slightly better financial shape than they entered it. But many others would be in dire financial straits without the federal assistance.
“We don’t have any data on what the hit was from the pandemic, not a full picture,” said Rick Dickinson, executive director of Greater Dubuque Development Corp. “There is usually about a one-year lag in any quality data. But it is clear to see that without these rescue dollars, and the stimulus dollars before that, a lot of people could not have gotten by. The federal dollars are critically important to the families who have been negatively impacted.”
Following the money
The TH’s investigation included filing Freedom of Information Act requests with federal agencies; compiling records from state, municipal and local public health agencies, hospitals and school districts; and interviewing state and local officials.
The figures obtained might not paint a complete picture of the myriad revenue streams tied to the various measures passed by Congress.
For this story, most state and federal agencies reached were unable to provide the data requested or did not respond. And even the offices of the tri-states’ congressional delegation were unable to provide county-by-county breakdowns of funding to their districts, in most cases.
Stimulus checks
Of the more than $1.5 billion this story tracked to the tri-states, the majority — more than $835,750,000 — was through direct stimulus payments made at different levels in three congressional acts.
The U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service did not respond with this information. At the time of the requests, the American Rescue Act had just been signed into law.
But using population, household income and dependents data from the U.S. Census Bureau from 2019 — the most recent available — and the rules within each stimulus program, the TH developed a conservative estimate.
As the area’s metropolitan hub, Dubuque County received the largest share of those dollars — $259,544,000.
That money made a significant impact for many residents, including Ashley Redenbaugh, of Farley, Iowa. She is a certified nursing assistant at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, with two children of her own.
When COVID-19 hit the tri-state area, she started logging overtime responding to the pandemic and infected patients, but of course, the impacts extended beyond her work.
“My daughter spent the last year out of school because of transportation issues and the pandemic,” Redenbaugh said. “... It’s been pure hectic at home.”
With her vehicle out of commission, conditions at work intensifying and family stressors mounting, she was hit again in the summer.
“I contracted COVID back in June, so I missed two-and-a-half months of work,” Redenbaugh said.
The lack of income put her household further and further behind.
The most recent stimulus checks of $1,400 each for Redenbaugh and her two daughters made a significant impact.
“It caught us up on bills. It allowed us to pay a car payment. We’ve paid six months of rent all at once,” she said. “And at work, I’m back to 40, sometimes 50 hours a week, depending on the census.”
But Redenbaugh also experienced life without the stimulus checks. Due to an IRS error, she said the first two rounds of stimulus checks — $1,200 per adult making $75,000 or less and $500 per dependent, then $600 per adult and dependent — missed her.
“I’ve been working my butt off through this COVID pandemic until finally one came in,” she said. “They said that they’re going to go back through the IRS to get us the rest of the payments now, but if I hadn’t gotten help, I don’t know what I would have done.”
Throughout her struggles, Redenbaugh turned to Resources Unite, a Dubuque nonprofit specializing in connecting those in need with different organizations and resources that can help.
Executive Director Josh Jasper reported that the number of clients that his organization worked with skyrocketed in the spring of 2020, as businesses shuttered. The load remained high throughout the year and early into this year.
The impact of these payments was visible in Illinois as well.
Again, based on census figures, $65.8 million in stimulus check money should have made it to Jo Daviess County residents who qualified.
There, Tom Van Gelder has put in hundreds of hours running the Jo Daviess County Food Pantry, where the number of clients exploded at the peak of the county’s economic struggles. He said it is clear by the length of his lines when people received their stimulus checks.
“We’re down to about one-half to two-thirds of where we were,” he said. “That’s a big part of it. If they don’t need to come to the pantry, they don’t come. If they don’t think they need it, they want someone else to be able to have it.”
Spreading the wealth
For most of those who needed the stimulus money, neither the dollars nor the impact stayed with them, according to Dickinson. He said that is a crucial thing to consider when considering the checks’ impacts in any given community.
“Some people may well be banking it,” he said. “For others, it’s an opportunity to spend those dollars on things they have had to put off. There’s a ripple effect, too. It helps landlords who would have had to go without the rent or go through the uncomfortable prospect of eviction.”
Dickinson also acknowledged that many people in Dubuque County were financially secure enough that the federal money was perhaps not vital but greatly helpful. Some were able to spend the extra cash on upgrades or recreation.
“Discretionary spending has increased as a result,” he said. “Certainly, our auto dealers are doing well, other than the supply line. Retail has increased. We’re seeing pent-up demand for returning to restaurants once people have their vaccine and can go out more safely.”
Payroll protection
Despite that influx of federal funding to people’s pockets, businesses still took a big hit.
One of the highest-profile and most crucial pieces of the federal response to these problems was the creation of the Payroll Protection Program. This was meant to help make businesses whole that continued to pay their staff, rather than lay off workers.
In August, the U.S. Treasury Department released lists of the number of jobs saved up to that point by the program. At that point, 32,000 jobs were saved at businesses in the tri-state area.
One such business was Petersburg Feed Mill, outside of Dyersville, Iowa.
“We were still working, but it helped because the business was down,” said company President John Deutmeyer. “Farmers were already hurting because of all of the tariffs (President Donald) Trump put in place. Corn prices were low. Hog prices were low. It kind of pulled us down even further.”
The federal department has not released such a report since, but the program has continued.
“The Paycheck Protection Program is the single most important thing the federal government did to prevent an economic collapse that would have rivaled the Great Depression, in terms of size and scope,” said Molly Grover, president and CEO of Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce.
According to the Iowa Economic Development Authorities, $407,825,380 had gone to businesses in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones County as of April 21. Of that, more than $254 million had gone to Dubuque County businesses.
The office of U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., was able to find that Jo Daviess County businesses had received $58.6 million via the PPP as of April 14.
Emily Level, executive director of Northwest Illinois Economic Development, noted that “we have seen many, many businesses take advantage of the program.”
Similar funding figures for southwest Wisconsin could not be obtained for this story.
Health care
On the front lines of every community’s pandemic response were the doctors, nurses and other providers faced with caring for not only COVID-19 patients, but those suffering from the routine injuries and medical conditions.
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin all put a halt to elective procedures in the spring of 2020.
That was a big hit to hospitals’ bottom lines.
A big way the acts of Congress aimed to cover these losses, and to help cover COVID-related expenses, was to send billions of dollars to providers across the country.
Locally, for example, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center received $6,198,500.
“These funds helped us offset some of that revenue loss and purchase some of the supplies,” said Kim Duwe, vice president of finance for MercyOne’s Eastern Iowa region. “We also created negative-air-pressure rooms in several wings of our medical unit so the clinical staff could go into a wing, put on their (personal protective equipment) and go.”
All told, tri-state-area providers — from hospitals to dentist offices and mental health providers — collected $64.7 million through these programs.
Local government
Of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Act, $350 billion was set to go to local governments around the country to help them recoup losses in tax revenue and to fund projects that would help them recover from or prevent future impacts of a pandemic like this one.
Of that, $98.5 million is heading to area municipal and county governments over the next two years.
These payments are tied both to population and to the percentage of a government’s populace that is low-income.
Dubuque County is set to receive a whopping $18.9 million. Another $40.5 million total will be received by Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin; and Jo Daviess County, Ill.
There are rules that must be followed to spend the allocations. Projects need to address public health, economic or social impacts of the pandemic for citizens and businesses, cover revenue losses due to the shutdown of the economy or invest in projects to improve quality of life and stimulate the local economy.
Local governments were informed Monday of the detailed instructions for how the federal money can be spent. So, they now can start planning in earnest.
Cities will get a great deal of funding as well.
The City of Dubuque is set to receive $27.4 million from the Rescue Act. That’s the vast majority of money going to cities in Dubuque County.
Cities in Jackson County will get about $1.5 million. Of that, $830,800 will go to Maquoketa.
Delaware County cities should receive about $1 million between them, with $692,000 going to Manchester.
In Clayton County, cities should get $844,700 together. Of that, $250,000 will go to Guttenberg.
Grant County cities should receive $3.6 million between them.
While these are the biggest sums to hit local governments for pandemic relief, there had been some federal help throughout. One of the biggest forms this came in was a reimbursement program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, since most of the boots-on-the-ground work fighting the pandemic, from the public sector, was from county employees.
Repeated requests for accounting from Dubuque County Budget Director Stella Runde went unacknowledged. But FEMA has reimbursed the county for well more than $2.5 million to date.
Jackson County received another $200,000.
Officials from other counties did not respond.
The City of Dubuque received $6.65 million from various federal programs throughout the year for pandemic relief, according to Budget Director Jenny Larson.
Other funding
The American Rescue Plan also sent a total of $46,244,836 to school districts in the tri-state area — from $14.6 million to Dubuque Community Schools, down to $216,000 to Scales Mound, Ill., school district.
Each of Congress’s three packages included expanded unemployment benefits. None of the federal, state or county agencies or economic development organizations had figures on how much related funding had entered each county during that time.
The CARES Act also sent more than $5.6 million in grants to support the City of Dubuque airport, transit, police, ambulance and housing assistance operations. It sent more than $1.6 million to Western Dubuque and Dubuque community school districts to purchase software, laptops, tablets and other equipment to support online distance learning.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars have also gone to counties’ health and emergency management departments for PPE. Vaccines also average around $15 per dose, according to U.S. Rep. Ron Kind’s office. That equates to $1.3 million more to just Dubuque County.
And more programs are just rolling out. Online portals just opened for applications for programs specific to rental assistance and shuttered performing arts venues.
It is unclear how easy it will be to track money distributed through those programs.