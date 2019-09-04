A rural Dubuque woman recently was arrested for allegedly crashing into a sheriff’s department patrol car while intoxicated last year near Iowa Falls.
Brenda M. Navis, 47, is charged in Iowa District Court of Hardin County with operating while under the influence, eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations and interference with official acts causing injury. Her next hearing is set for Sept. 12.
Court documents state that Navis was westbound on U.S. 20 east of Iowa Falls at about 1:30 p.m. March 7, 2018, when she tried to elude a Hardin County Sheriff’s Department deputy. The deputy eventually got his vehicle in front of the vehicle driven by Navis and got her stopped.
As the deputy exited his vehicle, Navis drove forward and crashed into the patrol car, documents state.
The deputy reported that Navis “had a blank look on her face and was unable to walk or stand under her own power” when she was removed from her vehicle, and that several bottles of prescription medication were found inside.
She was taken to Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls and later transferred to the intensive-care unit at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, documents state.
Testing of a urine sample determined that Navis had multiple prescription medications in her system, including lorazepam.
A warrant for Navis’ arrest was issued May 3, 2018, and she was arrested in Dubuque County last week.