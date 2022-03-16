DES MOINES — Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, recently officially filed to run for reelection, saying she wants to continue to build on the progress made since she joined the Legislature.
First elected in 2016, Lundgren represents all of Dubuque County outside of the city of Dubuque in the current House of Representatives District 57. She easily won reelection in 2020.
She is running for the new House District 65, which includes most of her current district except for an area including Holy Cross; Cascade and the southwest corner of the county; and the area just north of Dubuque, which will be in other districts due to the recent redistricting.
Upon taking office, Lundgren spent the lion’s share of her time on health-related issues in the House Human Resources Committee.
She made national headlines running Iowa’s bill that banned abortions upon detection of a heartbeat — at the time, the most restrictive abortion law in the country — which passed both chambers and was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018. That law was struck down by an Iowa court and not appealed. But Lundgren continues to be a champion for anti-abortion causes.
Abortion has not been the only health-related priority of Lundgren, though. She took over as chairwoman of the Human Resources Committee in 2019, and in that position, she said she was focused on substance-abuse issues and mental-health access before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted progress. Lundgren said Iowa has a lot to do on those issues.
“We need to find ways to keep people out of jail who have brain-health issues,” she said. “We have to figure out how, at any given moment, somebody can get access to services and be seen then.”
Lundgren said she has a long list of other improvements she wants to make to health care in Iowa.
“Telehealth parity — we worked on those at the end of last year, kind of knowing what might be coming after COVID,” she said. “Even expanding access to what pharmacists can do. ... Collaboratively, we have to take down the barriers when it comes to health care.”
Lundgren still serves on the Human Resources Committee but also now is the first female chair of the House Commerce Committee. She said her quick rise to committee leadership has been good for her constituents.
“One of the benefits of incumbents is the learning curve — what you do when you first come into office, compared to what you can accomplish now,” she said. “Our district should be happy that it didn’t take me long to join the Legislature, become chair of a very important committee and now move on to another important committee.”
Lundgren also said she wants voters to send her back so she can be in the Legislature when Republicans’ recent tax cuts take effect.
“I know a lot of people are saying, ‘Oh, but the (Revenue Estimating Conference) is saying projections will be down,’” she said. “Well, yes, they will be down because we cut taxes. So, we’re not taking in as much. That doesn’t mean we still can’t fund all the priorities Iowans have.”